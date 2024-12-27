On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Get Up contributor, host of Don, Hahn & Rosenberg, and Knicks MSG broadcaster Alan Hahn. Brandon and Alan discuss a wide range of topics including replacing Michael Kay and working with Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, working with Mike Breen, Alan’s thoughts on falling NBA ratings, and more..
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :46: Afternoon drive in NYC
- 1:52: How did soft opening feel?
- 3:17: Working with Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg
- 4:45: Is it positive or negative to go in while La Greca and Rosenberg have been working together for so long?
- 7:18: La Greca’s and Rosenberg’s approach to the show?
- 10:31: Don, Hahn & Rosenberg
- 12:05: Getting the job
- 13:51: Relationship with Michael Kay
- 14:51: Kay rooting for the show to succeed?
- 17:11: Co-hosting with Rick DiPetro
- 25:00: Working with Chris Canty
- 27:47: Leaving Hahn, Humpty & Canty
- 33:09: Working with Bart Scott
- 35:58: Talking to Scott about the challenges of replacing a legend
- 37:52: Is there competition between WFAN and ESPN New York?
- 41:18: YES simulcast over?
- 44:30: Working with Mike Breen
- 47:43: Wanting to work more Knicks games
- 49:30: Doing First Take with Stephen A. Smith on the show
- 50:54: Playing basketball against Jay Williams and Keyshawn Johnson
- 53:39: Filling in for Zubin Mehenti
- 57:50: Rex Ryan for Jets head coaching job
- 1:01:08: NBA TV ratings
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.