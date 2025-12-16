This week, we’re celebrating the highs, the lows, the best, and the worst of the year with The Awfulies.

As we’ve done for the past four years, the Awful Announcing staff has cast its votes for who we think should take home the coveted golden microphone in a wide variety of categories across the sports media industry.

Keep an eye on the category and winner reveals throughout the week. And be sure to let us know who your pick would have been for the winners, as we examine the best media personalities of 2025.

On Monday, we awarded the best play-by-play announcers and game analysts. Today, let’s take things inside the studio where the tone is set for every sports broadcast. Here, we learn what we need to know. Afterward, we determine what the game’s outcome has taught us. And amidst it all, we spend time with the hosts, analysts, and talking heads because we enjoy their company, they make us laugh, or we become better fans because of them.

Let’s meet the best of the best in studio shows, hosts, and analysts for 2025.

Best Studio Show: Inside the NBA

It’s a testament to the power and prestige of Inside the NBA, the perennial winner in this category, that ESPN chose to license its entire show to lead its NBA coverage at the dawn of the network’s new rights deal.

For years, ESPN had tried and failed to recreate the magic in Turner’s Atlanta studios. But just when we thought we would lose the best studio show of all time as the NBA on TNT said goodbye, ESPN stepped in to save Inside the NBA and maybe even save themselves as well.

It’s also a testament to the show that ESPN kept its promise to leave it exactly as it was during the transition between networks, because they know just how special it truly is. – Matt Yoder

Best Studio Host: Ernie Johnson

When it comes to the most universally liked and appreciated people in the industry, it’s hard to argue against Ernie Johnson being at the top of that list. Just take a look at his recent appearance on College GameDay as more evidence of that.