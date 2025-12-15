Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images, Allen Kee / ESPN Images, Troy Taormina-Imagn Images, Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images, Fox Sports

This week, we’re celebrating the highs, the lows, the best, and the worst of the year with The Awfulies.

As we’ve done for the past four years, the Awful Announcing staff has cast its votes for who we think should take home the coveted golden microphone in a wide variety of categories across the sports media industry.

Keep an eye on the category and winner reveals throughout the week. And be sure to let us know who your pick would have been for the winners, as we examine the best media personalities of 2025.

The 2025 Awfulies begin with the voices behind the microphone —the people who help define how we watch, enjoy, and remember games: the play-by-play announcers.

Best Overall Play-by-Play Announcer: Mike Tirico

You know you’re in good hands whenever you flip to a game and hear Tirico’s voice. The game feels big, the production will be top-notch, and Tirico will undoubtedly call a smooth game. He will drop tidbits of information that you have no idea why he would know. He will cite rules verbatim. He will set up his partner for slam dunk comments. He’s a big nerd, and we mean that in an endearing way. Regardless of the sport, Tirico is a consummate professional who earns bonus points when he keeps viewers tuned in to blowouts by becoming more of a subject-matter host than a play-by-play announcer, when the latter is no longer worthy of an audience’s time. – Ben Koo

Best NFL Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Buck

Joe Buck was already in his Renaissance era at Fox, but the move to ESPN has helped take the veteran broadcaster to a new level. The days of bagging on Buck over his calls or perceived homerism are long gone. Now, he owns the mantle as America’s snarky uncle who knows how to regale you and keep you entertained during any game. His rapport with Troy Aikman is beyond reproach at this point. He can banter, joke, and entertain with ease, but he can also rise to the occasion and offer critiques when called upon.

Those who still dislike Buck do so based on outdated notions about who he is and the effort he puts into a call. It’s encouraging to see the Baseball Hall of Fame follow Awful Announcing’s lead in honoring Buck, who isn’t done just yet. – Sean Keeley

Best MLB Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Davis

Replacing a longstanding and iconic voice is never easy. It took a little while for MLB fans to get used to hearing Davis call national games and the World Series for Fox, but he’s officially cemented himself as the new voice of baseball.

It doesn’t hurt that he also calls Los Angeles Dodgers games at a time when they’re the premier franchise, giving him the experience and know-how to cover them well. But even when they’re not involved, Davis calls a great game, knows how to meet the moment, and he’s not afraid to call it how he sees it. – Sean Keeley

Best NBA Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Harlan

Last year’s Awfulies winner for Best PBP announcer, Harlan’s 2025 was a testament not only to his consistency but also to the trajectory of his well-earned success. He continues to make big moments feel big, his quickness and improvisation remain unmatched (“Deflected by me!“), and he just seems like the ultimate good hang.

All due respect to the Inside the NBA studio crew, but Harlan is who many TNT viewers will miss most. Prime got a steal when they brought him on for their NBA coverage, but the real winners are NBA fans. – Sean Keeley

Best CFB Play-by-Play Announcer: Sean McDonough

When Sean McDonough finally hangs up the mic, he will have built a resume calling football, basketball, baseball, and hockey that only a few announcers could ever hope to match. But at this stage of his career, amid all those roles, he shines most by calling college football for ESPN, where he has built a strong partnership with Greg McElroy. McDonough always meets the moment and perfectly captures the drama and fun of college football. – Matt Yoder

Best CBB Play-by-Play Announcer: Ian Eagle

Ian Eagle is so gifted as a play-by-play announcer that he could make a game of pickleball exciting. It would be great to have him travel the world and call sports from all over the planet. How much fun would he have calling darts? Or Australian Rules Football? But above all else, his new role as the lead announcer for the NCAA Tournament and college basketball at CBS fits like a glove. Eagle, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill were named the best broadcast booth in sports earlier this year by Awful Announcing readers. – Matt Yoder