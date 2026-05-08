Credit: NBA

We’re in the midst of the playoffs, where we’ll determine which NBA team will be crowned champion. Before that happens, we asked you to help determine which local announcing crew would take home the title of your favorite for the 2025-2026 season.

We asked Awful Announcing readers to evaluate each local TV broadcast crew for all 30 NBA teams, giving each a grade from A to F. The results, based on around 11,000 individual votes, are below.

You’ll probably recognize some familiar broadcasting teams up top (and near the bottom). It’s an interesting year for many of them, as the demise of FanDuel Sports Network and subsequent moves to new media partners mean some of these broadcasting crews won’t be back together after this season.

The average grade across all 30 broadcasting teams was 2.44, which is up slightly from last year (2.31).

The rankings are listed below, from No. 30 to No. 1. Each entry lists the team, its primary play-by-play announcer, primary analyst(s), notable substitute announcers, and sideline reporters.

Without further ado, here are your 2025-26 Awful Announcing local NBA announcer rankings!

30. Golden State Warriors (Bob Fitzgerald, Kelenna Azubuike, Kerith Burke)

Most common grade: F (39.8% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 44.7%

2024-25 Ranking: 30th

2023-24 Ranking: 30th

For the third consecutive year, the Warriors’ broadcasting team finished in last place in our rankings. As with last year, their most common grade was an F, but the percentage was higher (35.8%). The main target of graders’ criticism was Fitzgerald, with some calling him “condescending” and too focused on “teaching” the audience or complaining about referees. The “homerism” of the booth was considered excessive, even by Warriors fans.

29. Philadelphia 76ers (Kate Scott, Tom McGinnis, Alaa Abdelnaby, Taryn Hatcher): 1.77

Most common grade: C (33.9% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 61.3%

2024-25 Ranking: 29th

2023-24 Ranking: 29th

This might sound like damning them with faint praise, but the 76ers’ broadcast booth score is improving for the second straight year. However, those slight improvements aren’t helping them out of the rankings’ basement just yet. The comments revealed deeply polarizing feelings about the broadcast. Supporters praise Scott for her professionalism and for “overcoming a tough Philly crowd,” while critics find her style “exhausting” and overly biased. The loss of Taryn Hatcher was noted as a significant blow to the broadcast’s overall quality. Some praised Tom McGinnis’s radio-style play-by-play as a high point when he’s on the call.

28. Milwaukee Bucks (Lisa Byington, Dave Koehn, Marques Johnson, Wesley Matthews, Melanie Ricks, Stephen Watson): 1.82

Most common grade: C (35.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 63%

2024-25 Ranking: 26th

2023-24 Ranking: 18th

Much like the franchise itself, the Bucks’ broadcast continues moving in the wrong direction. The booth receives mixed marks from graders. Byington was praised by some as a professional in a “middle of the pack” crew, while others found her style “vocally dry.” Marques Johnson remains a bright spot for his personality, though some feel he has “fallen off a bit with age.” Perhaps, just like on the court, a refresh is in order to get things moving in the right direction.

27. Washington Wizards (Chris Miller, Drew Gooden, Brendan Haywood, Meghan McPeak): 1.93

Most common grade: C (40.7% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 70.7%

2024-25 Ranking: 27th

2023-24 Ranking: 28th

The Wizards’ booth stayed put in the rankings despite its overall grade rising slightly. The departure of Meghan McPeak was cited by several fans as a real loss, given that she was considered the strongest voice. Critics weren’t too kind to Miller and Gooden, with some finding them “unwatchable” compared to the previous announcers and analysts.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Nick Gallo, Paris Lawson): 2.03

Most common grade: C (29.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 69.9%

2024-25 Ranking: 7th

2023-24 Ranking: 17th

The Thunder might be on top of the NBA as they attempt to defend their crown, but their broadcast team is in free fall. The Fisher-Cage-led crew ascended to the top of the league last year, finishing seventh, itself a 10-spot jump from the prior year. This year, however, they dropped precipitously to the bottom of the rankings. Commenters appreciated the broadcast for its high-energy, professional tone, but Cage was frequently called out for extreme “homerism.” His “church league” sayings are iconic to some and annoying to others. Lawson was namechecked as a standout talent who will likely move to national platforms soon.

25. Denver Nuggets (Chris Marlowe, Scott Hastings, Katy Winge, Chris Dempsey, Katy Winge, Chris Dempsey): 2.08

Most common grade: C (29.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 73.9%

2024-25 Ranking: 25th

2023-24 Ranking: 13th

After a solid ranking two seasons ago, the Nuggets’ broadcasting team has found itself towards the bottom of the league the last two years. Some commenters described the crew as having a “living room” feel—comfortable and friendly. However, Hastings is a polarizing announcer; some find his grumpiness hilarious, while others find his “low-brow” humor and candor distracting. Marlowe was seen as corny but high-energy by several graders. Others shared concerns that the constant shuffling of Dempsey and Winge into various roles led to a lack of consistency, with some wishing Winge were in the lead announcer chair more often.

24. Phoenix Suns (Kevin Ray, Tom Leander, Eddie Johnson, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Amanda Pflugrad): 2.09

Most common grade: C (34.7% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 72.7%

2024-25 Ranking: 28th

2023-24 Ranking: 26th

For what it’s worth, this is the Phoenix broadcast crew’s best ranking over the last three seasons, not to mention a significant jump in overall grade from last year (1.88). A very common refrain from commenters was that this is a booth defined by its rotation. Johnson is considered one of the best “tell it like it is” analysts in the NBA, but the constant switching between him and Meyers Drysdale prevents the broadcast from finding a consistent nightly “voice.”

23. Cleveland Cavaliers (John Michael, Brad Daugherty, Austin Carr, Serena Winters): 2.10

Most common grade: C (40.7% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 75.4%

2024-25 Ranking: 13th

2023-24 Ranking: 22nd

Another booth that saw a precipitous drop in this year’s rankings, Cavs fans can’t seem to make up their minds about this broadcast. Described by commenters as the “funny uncle” booth, Brad Daugherty and John Michael prioritize humor and storytelling over dry play-by-play. This makes for a relaxed, “sitting on the couch” vibe that Cavs fans adore, but neutral viewers often find the constant tangents and “homerism” frustrating when they just want to know the score. Winters received praise from several commenters for her reporting work.

22. Indiana Pacers (Chris Denari, Quinn Buckner, Eddie Gill, Jeremiah Johnson): 2.12

Most common grade: C (36% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 73.7%

2024-25 Ranking: 15th

2023-24 Ranking: 16th

Another broadcast that moved in the wrong direction in the rankings, albeit not as sharply as others. Commenters did have a lot of good things to say about this “veteran crew” that treats the game “with respect” and provides “a high-level basketball education.” Denari was considered “sneaky good” and a “pro’s pro.” However, Buckner faced heavy criticism for being “out of touch” and repetitive (notably his frequent use of “ladies and gentlemen” and “peach box” references). It’s a booth that provides a great basketball education but seems to lack the “cool factor” of other broadcasts.

21. Detroit Pistons (George Blaha, Johnny Kane, Greg Kelser, Johnny Kane, Natalie Kerwin): 2.13

Most common grade: C (37.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 74.7%

2024-25 Ranking: 24th

2023-24 Ranking: 25th

Some positive movement from the Pistons booth this season as the team rocketed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Blaha remains the “gold standard” of Michigan sports, but the discussion around him is bittersweet. While he received plenty of praise, others felt his age was catching up with him, and it was time to pass the torch. The problem is the “succession plan” as Kane is polarizing, with many fans feeling the quality drops off significantly when Blaha isn’t there to provide his “comfort food” vocabulary.

20. Utah Jazz (Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey, Lauren Green, Holly Rowe): 2.16

Most common grade: C (35.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 75.8%

2024-25 Ranking: 23rd

2023-24 Ranking: 24th

This is another booth that’s moving in the right direction after two years in the mid-20s. Bolerjack and Bailey are deeply respected by commenters but seen by some as “safe” and “solid but unremarkable.” Because they are so entrenched in the Jazz organization, they rarely offer criticism, which can make the broadcast feel a bit too “optimistic” during a rebuild. Green received praise as a positive addition to the broadcast.

19. Orlando Magic (David Steele, Jeff Turner, Dante Marchitelli): 2.18

Most common grade: C (43.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 79.5%

2024-25 Ranking: 21st

2023-24 Ranking: 14th

A little bit of a bounce-back for the Orlando broadcasting team, a year after they suffered a significant drop. Steele and Turner were viewed by graders as one of the most unbiased and “pure” basketball booths. The “Is This Anything?” segment remains a fan favorite, though the crew is sometimes described as “average” in terms of excitement. While some appreciated Marchitelli’s fill-in work, others felt it affected the broadcast’s rhythm and the main duo’s chemistry.

18. Sacramento Kings (Mark Jones, Kayte Christensen, Kyle Draper): 2.24

Most common grade: C (25.9% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 72%

2024-25 Ranking: 10th

2023-24 Ranking: 10th

A bit of a drop for this booth after consecutive years in the top ten. The voting pie chart is fairly even across all five grades, which means opinions on the booth are all over the place. Some commenters loved how Jones brings the “cool” factor to the broadcast and appreciated his deep knowledge and great references (and they’ll have many more years ahead to appreciate them). Christensen was praised for her “coach-like” perspective and “down-to-earth” style. “Even in a down year, they make the Sacramento Kings feel like the center of the basketball universe,” said one fan.

17. New Orleans Pelicans (Joel Meyers, Antonio Daniels, Andrew Lopez): 2.33

Most common grade: B (29.8% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 75.3%

2024-25 Ranking: 12th

2023-24 Ranking: 3rd

The Pelicans’ broadcast is the first in this year’s rankings to receive a B, as it’s the most common grade. However, their precipitous fall from a No. 3 overall ranking continues this year, as opinions varied. Meyers and Daniels were praised for being “authentically invested” in the team. They don’t hide their disappointment when the Pels struggle, which makes the broadcast feel real, though it can lead to a “somber” tone during blowout losses. Daniels was also praised for his “keeping it real” style of analysis. Some fans noted that the duo deserves a better franchise.

16. Boston Celtics (Drew Carter, Brian Scalabrine, Eddie House, Abby Chin): 2.35

Most common grade: C (29.7% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 78.2%

2024-25 Ranking: 22nd

2023-24 Ranking: 27th

The Celtics’ broadcasting team continues to see its stock rise with another solid jump up the rankings. Several commenters noted that Carter has “done the impossible” by successfully replacing the legendary Mike Gorman. He brings a “Syracuse-style” polish, though some fans find his “try-hard” energy with Scalabrine a bit much. Scalabrine remains a “love him or hate him” figure—his technical analysis is “top-notch,” but his “homer” personality can be grating for neutral viewers. The duo has “great chemistry,” according to multiple graders. Chin was also singled out for her “fantastic” work, while House received mixed reviews for his fill-in work. “One of the most prepared and technically knowledgeable crews in the NBA,” per one fan.

15. San Antonio Spurs (Jacob Tobey, Sean Elliott, Matt Bonner, Fabricio Oberto): 2.35

Most common grade: C (37.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 82%

2024-25 Ranking: 20th

2023-24 Ranking: 19th

Here’s another booth moving in the right direction, much like the team they cover. Tobey is in the early stages of replacing legend Bill Land, but while some found him “bland,” others appreciate his “modern, fast-paced rhythm.” Elliott remains the beloved “silver and black” presence who provides “continuity” for fans (though some wish he’d stop saying “we”). Overall, they earned praise for “great chemistry” and improving the broadcast from where it was even two years ago.

14. Miami Heat (Eric Reid, John Crotty, Kristen Hewitt, Will Manso, Kelly Saco, Jeremy Tache): 2.35

Most common grade: C (37.3% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81.5%

2024-25 Ranking: 18th

2023-24 Ranking: 11th

The Heat’s broadcast split the difference in the rankings over the last two seasons. According to graders, the team is “disciplined” and “prepared,” mirroring “Heat Culture.” Reid was praised as the “gold standard” for his professionalism and “reverence for the league,” with one person saying he’s the “most underrated announcer in the league.” Tache and Crotty were seen as rising stars, with Crotty “sneakily” being “one of the most underrated local analysts.”

FYI, while the Celtics, Spurs, and Heat crews all had the same score, we used the percentage of A grades received as a tiebreaker.

13. Dallas Mavericks (Mark Followill, Ted Emrich, Derek Harper, Devin Harris, Jeff Wade, Lesley McCaslin): 2.37

Most common grade: C (41.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 86.5%

2024-25 Ranking: 14th

2023-24 Ranking: 9th

The Mavericks broadcasting team stayed relatively steady in this year’s rankings. A lot of that goes to Followill, who was repeatedly called the “most underrated” play-by-play voice in the league. Fans really seemed to appreciate the trio of Followill, Harper, and Wade, though some longtime viewers miss the days when the booth was less “homer-y” (i.e., using “we” and “us”). One commenter referred to this as the “gold standard for how to handle a franchise reset” in the booth.

12. Atlanta Hawks (Bob Rathbun, Dominique Wilkins, Vince Carter, Matt Winer, Madison Hock): 2.39

Most common grade: B (38% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 81%

2024-25 Ranking: 11th

2023-24 Ranking: 20th

The Hawks’ booth also remained relatively steady in this year’s rankings compared to last season. Rathbun and Wilkins received plenty of kudos and were labeled “solid” by many. Wilkins received praise as a true “ball-knower.” While Rathbun is widely respected as a “GOAT” of Atlanta broadcasting, some felt the booth could benefit from fresh energy. But in the end, this broadcast received a substantial number of positive grades and comments.

11. Houston Rockets (Craig Ackerman, Ryan Hollins, Vanessa Richardson): 2.43

Most common grade: C (35.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 80.8%

2024-25 Ranking: 17th

2023-24 Ranking: 23rd

The Rockets’ broadcast continues to rocket up the rankings, with a six-spot jump for the second straight season. That growth was reflected in many comments about how they’re one of the most improved crews in the league. Ackerman and Hollins have “found a great rhythm,” and Richardson is “widely considered the best sideline reporter in the game.” Some graders appreciated that while they are “very passionate” announcers, they call games “without losing their objectivity.” As one person put it, “the perfect combination of hometown love and reasonable objectivity.”

10. Los Angeles Lakers (Bill Macdonald, Stu Lantz, Mike Trudell): 2.50

Most common grade: B (35.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 80.7%

2024-25 Ranking: 9th

2023-24 Ranking: 21st

After a massive jump into the top ten last year, the Lakers’ broadcast stayed put this year. Macdonald and Lantz are a “League Pass favorite” to some in part because of their lack of bias, though some local fans wish there was a bit more “fanfare” for such a storied franchise. Lantz received nearly universal praise, while feedback on the Macdonald was a bit more mixed, with one person saying he should move into a studio host role.

9. Los Angeles Clippers (Brian Sieman, Jim Jackson, Mike Fratello, Kristina Pink, Jaime Maggio, Lauren Rosen, David Pingalore): 2.54

Most common grade: B (42.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 87.9%

2024-25 Ranking: 6th

2023-24 Ranking: 8th

It’s not often the Clippers get to be ahead of the Lakers, but they edged out their crosstown rivals this year in the broadcasting department despite falling a few spots. Sieman was described as a “novelist with a headset.” His dry wit and “Hot Damn!” calls have made him a cult favorite. Pairing him with Jackson creates an “elite booth,” while “The Czar,” Mike Fratello, provides legendary (if slightly “past his prime”) insight. “The one team that has different combos and all are enjoyable,” said one fan.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (Michael Grady, Alan Horton, Jim Petersen, Lea Olsen, Cayleigh Griffin, Ashley Stroehlein): 2.59

Most common grade: B (34.1% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 87.4%

2024-25 Ranking: 8th

2023-24 Ranking: 6th

The Timberwolves’ broadcast spot in the rankings remained resolute. Grady is a fan favorite, but his national success is a “double-edged sword,” according to graders. His frequent absences for national spots leave fans “stuck” with “the radio guy” (Horton), who “hasn’t quite found the same TV rhythm.” There was a consensus that they’d rank higher if Grady were around more often. Petersen remains the “glue” and was called the best technical NBA analyst on local TV. “One of the most underrated broadcast teams in the NBA” with “a great cast of rotating sideline reporters.”

7. Memphis Grizzlies (Pete Pranica, Brevin Knight, Rob Fischer): 2.76

Most common grade: A (34.1% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 83%

2024-25 Ranking: 19th

2023-24 Ranking: 7th

The first broadcast to show up in the rankings with A as its most common grade, the Grizzlies crew continued its bounce around the rankings, jumping back into the top ten a year after a precipitous fall. Commenters described Pranica and Knight as the “platonic ideal” of local announcers. They were praised for doing their homework on opponents and reacting with genuine awe to great plays, regardless of which team makes them. Knight received several shoutouts and was referred to as “one of the most underrated analysts in NBA broadcasting.” As one fan put it, “How these three made this team even semi-watchable is a miracle.”

6. Portland Trail Blazers (Kevin Calabro, Jason Benetti, Lamar Hurd, Evan Turner, Steve Smith, Brooke Olzendam ): 2.82

Most common grade: B (36.6% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 87.5%

2024-25 Ranking: 4th

2023-24 Ranking: 12th

Considered a “powerhouse” booth, Portland’s broadcast continues to be ranked among the top in the league. Between Calabro’s “legendary pipes” and Benetti’s “wit,” the Blazers feature “national-caliber PxP voices.” The “secret sauce,” however, is Hurd, who graders frequently cite as the most underrated analyst in the league. The crew’s energy is “chaotic-good,” especially when Evan Turner makes an appearance.

5. Charlotte Hornets (Eric Collins, Sam Farber, Dell Curry, Terrence Oglesby, Shannon Spake): 2.82

Most common grade: A (39.2% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 86.4%

2024-25 Ranking: 5th

2023-24 Ranking: 5th

A third consecutive year at No. 5 for what is considered one of the best local broadcasts around the league. It starts with Collins, who is “1-of-1.” You either love his “unmatched enthusiasm” and “Hum Diddly Dee” calls, or you find him “too loud” for a random game against the Wizards. “I would listen to Eric Collins call my kids’ t-ball game,” wrote one person. “His enthusiasm is unmatched.”

Curry is the essential “grounding force” whose calm, technical breakdown of shooting mechanics provides a necessary counterweight to Collins’ “lightning.” We’d be remiss if we didn’t add that Spake, Farber, and Oglesby also received kudos. Overall, they’re the “only announcing team that’s occasionally more entertaining than the game itself!”

4. Toronto Raptors (Matt Devlin, Jack Armstrong, Alvin Williams, Kayla Grey, Danielle Michaud): 2.86

Most common grade: A (40.4% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 88.1%

2024-25 Ranking: 16th

2023-24 Ranking: 15th

The power-movers of this year’s rankings are the Raptors’ broadcasting crew, which vaulted into the top five after two seasons in the middle of the pack. Armstrong is a “national treasure” whose high-energy catchphrases define the Raptors’ identity. The consensus is that the broadcast is elite when Jack is on the mic but falls off when he’s not. The number of comments that were simply “Jack Armstrong!” was almost too many to count. He and Devlin are “iconic” and “the best in the business.”

Fans would love to see some more improvement from Williams when he’s paired with Devlin. As for the play-by-play voice, he “consistently delivers an elite-level viewing experience.”

3. Chicago Bulls (Adam Amin, Mark Schanowski, Zach Zaidman, Wayne Randazzo, Connor Onion, Stacey King, K.C. Johnson, Ruthie Polinsky): 2.93

Most common grade: B (35.8% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 91.6%

2024-25 Ranking: 3rd

2023-24 Ranking: 4th

Maintaining its spot in the top three for the second straight season in the Bulls’ broadcasting team. It works out, then, that Amin and King were cited as a “top-three” duo. Amin was praised for bringing a “national championship” feel to local games, while King provides the “soul” of the broadcast and “brings the hot sauce.”

Onion received several kudos for his preparation and energy, while Polinsky “has a bright future ahead.”

2. Brooklyn Nets (Ian Eagle, Ryan Ruocco, Noah Eagle, Chris Shearn, Chris Carrino, Justin Shackil, Sarah Kustok, Richard Jefferson, Tim Capstraw, Meghan Triplett): 3.48

Most common grade: A (67.5% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 95%

2024-25 Ranking: 2nd

2023-24 Ranking: 2nd

All due respect to every previous local announcing team, but this and the next one are just on another level. Not only did 95% of the graders give the Nets’ broadcasting crew an A, B, or C, but over 67% gave them an A. Less a booth and more of an “All-Star roster,” Brooklyn has an “embarrassment of riches” when it comes to play-by-play voices. Ian Eagle, Ryan Ruocco, and Noah Eagle could all be the lead announcers for any NBA team. Kustok was universally praised for having the highest basketball IQ in the division.

If there is a debate here, it is about consistency. Some fans find the “turnstyle” rotation jarring, while some longtime fans feel Noah sounds a bit too much like a “tribute act” to his father.

“I’m a lifelong Nets fan,” wrote one fan. “[The announcers are] quite literally the only reason to watch.”

1. New York Knicks (Mike Breen, Kenny Albert, Bill Pidto, Gus Johnson, Tyler Murray, Walt Frazier, Wally Szczerbiak, Steve Novak, Monica McNutt, Alan Hahn): 3.58

Most common grade: A (75.8% of votes)

Percentage of A/B/C grades: 95.4%

2024-25 Ranking: 1st

2023-24 Ranking: 1st

The New York Knicks broadcasting team isn’t universally beloved, but they’re about as close as you can possibly get. For the third consecutive year, they cruised to the title of the No. 1 local NBA announcers in our rankings. This time, three out of every four of their grades were A’s.

For graders, the duo of Breen and Frazier remains the league’s “cream of the crop” and “gold standard.” Comments centered on their lack of “homerism,” since they are famously critical when the Knicks play poorly. Albert gets some love as well as being a “jack of all trades.”

If there’s a complaint, it’s that there’s a growing “Breen-withdrawal” among fans because of his national duties for ABC/ESPN, which often leaves the booth to a rotating cast. While Hahn and McNutt are well-respected, fans are aware that the 81-year-old Frazier’s “rhymin’ and stealin’” era is in its twilight and want as much of it as they can get.

“Simply the best NBA production,” wrote one fan. “Including all of the national platforms.”