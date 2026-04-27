The 2025-2026 NBA regular season is complete, and the NBA Playoffs are underway. Pretty soon, we’ll crown this season’s championship team. Before that, you have the chance to crown the championship announcing team.

We want your perspectives on how the various local TV broadcast booths did this season. It’s a particularly interesting year, as we’ve seen several new broadcasting groups and many more that are unlikely to continue working together, given all the shakeups in the regional sports network world. There’s also significant crossover between members of local announcing teams and those at the national booths as the NBA media rights have changed hands, opening up new opportunities.

As with all of our rankings, including last year’s local NBA announcer rankings, the bottom of this post includes a voting form (also available here). The form features the NBA teams, with their local TV play-by-play voice(s), the analyst(s), and sideline reporter(s) listed immediately afterward. We’ve tried to include every member of the broadcast teams, even if they work in a limited capacity. You will be asked to grade each team’s broadcast setup individually on a scale from A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

The voting form is below and here. It will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, May 1. The rankings will be announced at Awful Announcing later next week.