It’s July, so it’s time to grade the 2024 MLB local broadcasters.

In case you’re new here, this is how it works. A grade of A is the best, a grade of F is the worst, and the other three grades fall in between. This isn’t rocket science. Once all the votes have been cast, we’ll tally up the final ratings for each crew (with a score of 4 being assigned to an A, 3 to a B, and so on, down to a 0 for F) and assign a final grade.

Here are the previous rankings from 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Remember, you’re voting on each team as a whole. If you like the backup play-by-play announcer or an analyst who only calls one series a month, and you don’t like the regular play-by-play announcer or analyst, consider that when grading a team. Feel free to grade as many or as few teams as you wish.

Polls will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, July 12, and the rankings will be released sometime during the day on Monday, July 15.

The polls are listed alphabetically by city in this handy Google Form. You do not need to provide an email address or log in with a Google account to vote.