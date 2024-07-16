The dust has settled, the votes have been counted, and Awful Announcing’s readers have voted on their favorite (and least favorite) local MLB broadcast teams for the 2024 season.

We had over 13,000 votes cast, with an average grade of 2.42 (slightly better than the grade for our 13th-ranked team). 22.99% of all votes cast were A grades, with 28.19% coming in at a B and 27.03% as a C. D and F grades combined to make up 21.78% of the votes. The Mets and White Sox received the most votes, while the Diamondbacks and Rays received the least.

I apologize if there are any errors regarding announcers listed or not listed. I’m at the mercy of team and regional sports network websites and press releases.

Without any further ado, here are the rankings for 2024.

30. Chicago White Sox – 1.15

Play-by-play: John Schriffen

Analysts: Steve Stone

Most common grade: F (37.06% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.57 (2016), 2.31 (2017), 2.35 (2018), 2.50 (2019), 3.03 (2023)

Previous rankings: 10 (2016), 17 (2017), 16 (2018), 11 (2019), 6 (2023)

Comments: The post-Jason Benetti era is not going well for the White Sox on the field or in the broadcast booth. John Schriffen has been a polarizing (to say the least) broadcaster, and this season hasn’t been a great start to his time with the franchise.

29. Oakland Athletics – 1.45

Play-by-play: Chris Caray, Jenny Cavnar

Analysts: Dallas Braden

Most common grade: F (28.04% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.70 (2014), 2.58 (2016), 2.50 (2017), 2.54 (2018), 2.55 (2019), 1.65 (2023)

Previous rankings: 6 (2014), 7 (2016), 11 (2017), 11 (2018), 9 (2019), 29 (2023)

Comments: The A’s broadcasters repeat their No. 29 rank from last year with a new pair of play-by-play announcers in the booth. Much like last year’s score, I wonder how much of this year’s is due to the team’s impending move to Las Vegas (with a detour to Sacramento along the way) and how much is due to legitimate dislike of the broadcasters.

28. Colorado Rockies – 1.79

Play-by-play: Drew Goodman

Analysts: Jeff Huson, Ryan Spilborghs

Most common grade: C (38.44% of votes)

Previous grades: 1.63 (2014), 1.66 (2016), 1.91 (2017), 1.87 (2018), 1.81 (2019), 1.81 (2023)

Previous rankings: 29 (2014), 29 (2016), 24 (2017), 26 (2018), 25 (2019), 27 (2023)

Comments: New broadcast home, same broadcasters, and the same story for the Rockies this year. Colorado’s grade barely changed in 2024, and their ranking fell by one. You know what you’re getting out of the Rockies every year.

27. Miami Marlins – 1.81

Play-by-play: Paul Severino

Analysts: Rod Allen, Tommy Hutton, Jeff Nelson, Gaby Sanchez

Most common grade: C (39.95% of votes)

Previous grades: 1.95 (2014), 1.98 (2016), 1.75 (2017), 1.76 (2018), 1.79 (2019), 2.30 (2023)

Previous rankings: 24 (2014), 26 (2016), 27 (2017), 29 (2018), 26 (2019), 18 (2023)

Comments: After a surprising surge last season, the Marlins are back in their familiar spot in the rankings – the bottom five. I’m not totally blaming the team’s hapless on-field play this year, but that isn’t helping matters.

26. Washington Nationals – 1.83

Play-by-play: Bob Carpenter, Dan Kolko

Analysts: Kevin Frandsen

Most common grade: C (41.26% of votes)

Previous grades: 1.79 (2014), 1.48 (2016), 1.37 (2017), 1.73 (2018), 1.53 (2019), 1.69 (2023)

Previous rankings: 27 (2014), 31 (2016), 30 (2017), 30 (2018), 30 (2019), 28 (2023)

Comments: The Nationals’ pithy score this year was still their best ever, as was their overall ranking. Given how low both were, that’s a pretty sad indictment of this booth. However, it’s a positive reflection of Kevin Frandsen in his second year with long-time Nationals play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter. If Washington improves again next season, maybe things will really be heading in the right direction.

25. Texas Rangers – 2.07

Play-by-play: Dave Raymond

Analysts: Mike Bacsik, David Murphy, Dave Valle

Most common grade: C (46.65% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.02 (2014), 1.90 (2016), 1.64 (2017), 1.79 (2018), 1.84 (2019), 2.20 (2023)

Previous rankings: 22 (2014), 28 (2016), 28 (2017), 28 (2018), 24 (2019), 21 (2023)

Comments: The Rangers checked in with a record score and rank last year but fell back in 2024 following the departure of C.J. Nitkowski to the Braves. Since we’ve done these rankings, this still marks the team’s second-best grade, so that’s a positive development.

24. Arizona Diamondbacks – 2.12

Play-by-play: Steve Berthiaume

Analysts: Bob Brenly

Most common grade: C (45.02% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.15 (2014), 2.14 (2016), 2.36 (2017), 2.29 (2018), 1.98 (2019), 2.24 (2023)

Previous rankings: 17 (2014), 23 (2016), 14 (2017), 18 (2018), 23 (2019), 20 (2023)

Comments: The Diamondbacks broadcast team has remained the same for years, and their grade has mostly remained static since we started doing these rankings. However, Arizona fell to its worst-ever ranking in 2024, mostly because other teams jumped them.

23. St. Louis Cardinals – 2.126

Play-by-play: Chip Caray

Analysts: Jim Edmonds, Brad Thompson

Most common grade: C (31.74% of votes)

Previous grades: 1.67 (2014), 1.50 (2016), 1.48 (2017), 1.83 (2018), 1.73 (2019), 1.92 (2023)

Previous rankings: 28 (2014), 30 (2016), 29 (2017), 27 (2018), 27 (2019), 26 (2023)

Comments: Year 2 of the Chip Caray era in St. Louis has resulted in the Cardinals delivering their best grade and rank. Caray’s a pro, and another year of reps with his new team seemed likely to deliver a better result. That’s what we’ve seen so far in 2024.

22. New York Yankees – 2.130

Play-by-play: Michael Kay, Ryan Ruocco

Analysts: David Cone, John Flaherty, Joe Girardi, Jeff Nelson, Paul O’Neill

Most common grade: B (27.80% of votes)

Previous grades: 1.93 (2014), 1.95 (2016), 3.00 (2017), 2.53 (2018), 2.26 (2019), 2.13 (2023)

Previous rankings: 25 (2014), 27 (2016), 2 (2017), 12 (2018), 16 (2019), 24 (2023)

Comments: Outside of the 2017 edition of our rankings, when Yankees fans stuffed the ballot box in record numbers, the Bronx Bombers’ broadcast team has never ranked inside the top ten. This year’s score matches last year, and their rank slightly shifted up. Not only are the Yankees announcers not graded as the best in the league, but they’re not the best in the city of New York or even the American League East.

21. Houston Astros – 2.133

Play-by-play: Todd Kalas

Analysts: Geoff Blum

Most common grade: C (37.05% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.00 (2014), 2.32 (2016), 2.58 (2017), 2.42 (2018), 2.39 (2019), 2.14 (2023)

Previous rankings: 23 (2014), 18 (2016), 10 (2017), 14 (2018), 14 (2019), 23 (2023)

Comments: 2024 ended Houston’s slow slide down our rankings, though the team’s grade was virtually identical to last year’s mark. Despite playing on a newly rebranded RSN, the tale for the Astros and their returning broadcasters lineup is about the same as last year.

20. Pittsburgh Pirates – 2.147

Play-by-play: Joe Block, Greg Brown

Analysts: Matt Capps, Bob Walk, Neil Walker, John Wehner, Kevin Young

Most common grade: C (36.51% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.28 (2014), 2.40 (2016), 2.08 (2017), 2.06 (2018), 1.56 (2019), 2.18 (2023)

Previous rankings: 14 (2014), 14 (2016), 22 (2017), 24 (2018), 29 (2019), 22 (2023)

Comments: The Pirates check in with their best ranking since 2016 on the rebranded SportsNet Pittsburgh. The team has been adding new analysts to the booth rotation recently, and it’s seemingly working out pretty well for everyone involved.

19. Kansas City Royals – 2.154

Play-by-play: Jake Eisenberg, Ryan Lefebvre

Analysts: Jeremy Guthrie, Rex Hudler

Most common grade: C (39.95% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.13 (2014), 2.25 (2016), 2.43 (2017), 1.95 (2018), 2.05 (2019), 1.98 (2023)

Previous rankings: 18 (2014), 20 (2016), 12 (2017), 25 (2018), 22 (2019), 25 (2023)

Comments: The Royals score and grade stepped up from last year’s ugly showing, cracking the top 20 for the first time since 2017. Perhaps the team’s surprising 2024 season on the field is also positively impacting the booth.

18. Cincinnati Reds – 2.16

Play-by-play: John Sadak

Analysts: Jeff Brantley, Barry Larkin, Chris Welsh

Most common grade: C (41.20% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.20 (2014), 2.09 (2016), 2.27 (2017), 2.32 (2018), 2.22 (2019), 2.50 (2023)

Previous rankings: 15 (2014), 25 (2016), 18 (2017), 17 (2018), 17 (2019), 13 (2023)

Comments: The Reds have taken a small step back in this year’s rankings despite minimal changes to their broadcaster lineup, which may indicate that last year’s score and ranking (the first one we did in the post-Thom Brennaman era) was overly positive.

17. Tampa Bay Rays – 2.18

Play-by-play: Andy Freed, Dewayne Staats

Analysts: Brian Anderson

Most common grade: C (35.57% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.20 (2014), 2.10 (2016), 1.88 (2017), 2.15 (2018), 2.18 (2019), 2.65 (2023)

Previous rankings: 16 (2014), 24 (2016), 25 (2017), 22 (2018), 18 (2019), 12 (2023)

Comments: After shooing up the rankings last year, the Rays are just about where they were in 2019, with the same score and a rank of one spot off. This is another team that has been together for years upon years, and you absolutely know what you’re getting at this point.

16. Los Angeles Angels – 2.23

Play-by-play: Patrick O’Neal, Wayne Randazzo, Matt Vasgersian

Analysts: Mark Gubicza

Most common grade: C (35.35% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.53 (2014), 2.57 (2016), 2.65 (2017), 2.71 (2018), 2.72 (2019), 2.46 (2023)

Previous rankings: 9 (2014), 9 (2016), 8 (2017), 6 (2018), 6 (2019), 15 (2023)

Comments: After slipping to their worst-ever score and rank last year, the Angels have fallen out of the top half of our rankings for the first time ever here in 2024. It’s been a mess for them recently on and off the field, and the broadcast booth is not immune to those bad vibes.

15. Boston Red Sox – 2.31

Play-by-play: Mike Monaco, Dave O’Brien

Analysts: Lou Merloni, Will Middlebrooks, Kevin Millar, Kevin Youkilis

Most common grade: B (40.40% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.44 (2014), 2.34 (2016), 1.86 (2017), 2.68 (2018), 2.14 (2019), 2.37 (2023)

Previous rankings: 13 (2014), 16 (2016), 26 (2017), 7 (2018), 20 (2019), 16 (2023)

Comments: The Red Sox move up a spot in the rankings despite their score taking a small step back. We’re a long way from the Don Orsillo/Jerry Remy era, but it appears the new stable of Boston announcers is growing on fans.

14. Minnesota Twins – 2.35

Play-by-play: Cory Provus

Analysts: LaTroy Hawkins, Justin Morneau, Glen Perkins, Roy Smalley, Denard Span

Most common grade: C (44.00% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.63 (2014), 2.31 (2016), 2.40 (2017), 2.39 (2018), 2.50 (2019), 2.31 (2023)

Previous rankings: 7 (2014), 19 (2016), 13 (2017), 15 (2018), 10 (2019), 17 (2023)

Comments: Cory Provus replaced Dick Bremer in the Twins’ booth this offseason, and the team’s ranking shot up three spots (despite a minimal increase in their score). Minnesota has always had a quality booth, and that’s no different, with a new voice calling the action.

13. Cleveland Guardians – 2.37

Play-by-play: Matt Underwood

Analysts: Rick Manning

Most common grade: C (41.67% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.09 (2014), 2.19 (2016), 2.12 (2017), 2.15 (2018), 2.17 (2019), 2.27 (2023)

Previous rankings: 19 (2014), 22 (2016), 20 (2017), 21 (2018), 19 (2019), 19 (2023)

Comments: I’m pleasantly surprised the Guardians are this high in our rankings despite no changes to their broadcaster lineup. The team had been stuck on the borderline of the top 20 every year we’ve done this, and this represents the first time the organization is in the top half of our rankings.

12. Atlanta Braves – 2.61

Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Analysts: Jeff Francoeur, Tom Glavine, C.J. Nitkowski

Most common grade: B (38.81% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.06 (2014), 2.41 (2016), 1.91 (2017), 2.24 (2018), 2.08 (2019), 2.66 (2023)

Previous rankings: 21 (2014), 13 (2016), 23 (2017), 20 (2018), 21 (2019), 11 (2023)

Comments: Subbing out Jeff Francoeur for C.J. Nitkowski was a polarizing move this offseason, but it only resulted in a minimal downgrade for the Braves score and rank. Personally, I prefer the team of Brandon Gaudin and Francoeur, but Gaudin and Nitkowski have meshed quite well together after just a few months of working together.

11. Seattle Mariners – 2.69

Play-by-play: Aaron Goldsmith, Dave Sims

Analysts: Mike Blowers, Dan Wilson

Most common grade: B (44.60% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.47 (2014), 2.49 (2016), 2.34 (2017), 2.55 (2018), 2.34 (2019), 2.89 (2023)

Previous rankings: 10 (2014), 12 (2016), 16 (2017), 10 (2018), 15 (2019), 8 (2023)

Comments: The Mariners have taken a slight step back in our rankings this year but remain one of the more underappreciated broadcast teams in the league. Aside from a couple of blips, they’ve been solidly ranked in the top dozen each year we’ve done these rankings.

10. Detroit Tigers – 2.71

Play-by-play: Jason Benetti, Dan Dickerson

Analysts: Kirk Gibson, Todd Jones, Craig Monroe, Carlos Pena, Dan Petry

Most common grade: A (32.59% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.46 (2014), 2.39 (2016), 2.25 (2017), 2.08 (2018), 1.66 (2019), 1.55 (2023)

Previous rankings: 11 (2014), 15 (2016), 19 (2017), 23 (2018), 28 (2019), 30 (2023)

Comments: The biggest surprise in this year’s rankings is that the Tigers have checked in with their best grade and rank ever. You can thank the wonderful Jason Benetti for that one. He elevates every broadcast he’s on, and if the Tigers opt to pair him with a consistent partner in 2025, Detroit might rise even higher.

9. Chicago Cubs – 2.79

Play-by-play: Jon Sciambi

Analysts: Jim Deshaies

Most common grade: B (33.45% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.72 (2014), 2.82 (2016), 2.85 (2017), 2.60 (2018), 2.48 (2019), 2.95 (2023)

Previous rankings: 5 (2014), 6 (2016), 5 (2017), 9 (2018), 12 (2019), 7 (2023)

Comments: The Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies team is always a pleasure to listen to, and the Cubs’ score and rank are probably hurt by the musical chairs that Marquee plays with the booth at times. Just let these two call as many games as possible and stop meddling, alright?

8. Milwaukee Brewers – 2.84

Play-by-play: Brian Anderson, Jeff Levering

Analysts: Tim Dillard, Vinny Rottino, Bill Schroeder

Most common grade: B (39.74% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.59 (2014), 2.57 (2016), 2.63 (2017), 2.63 (2018), 2.59 (2019), 2.87 (2023)

Previous rankings: 8 (2014), 11 (2016), 9 (2017), 8 (2018), 8 (2019), 9 (2023)

Comments: The Brewers’ team nearly repeated their all-time high score from last year and were rewarded by moving up to eighth. Milwaukee’s never been able to climb higher, despite the popularity of their long-time Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder team.

7. Philadelphia Phillies – 2.85

Play-by-play: Tom McCarthy

Analysts: Ruben Amaro Jr, Ben Davis, John Kruk, Mike Schmidt

Most common grade: A (35.05% of votes)

Previous grades: 1.90 (2014), 2.33 (2016), 2.34 (2017), 2.27 (2018), 2.48 (2019), 2.48 (2023)

Previous rankings: 26 (2014), 17 (2016), 15 (2017), 19 (2018), 12 (2019), 14 (2023)

Comments: The Phillies clock in with their best-ever ranking and score, the team’s first venture into the top ten. Tom McCarthy and John Kruk work quite well together, delivering an entertaining broadcast for fans.

6. Toronto Blue Jays – 2.89

Play-by-play: Dan Shulman

Analysts: Buck Martinez, Joe Siddall

Most common grade: B (36.34% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.06 (2014), 2.58 (2016), 2.08 (2017), 2.75 (2018), 2.64 (2019), 3.07 (2023)

Previous rankings: 20 (2014), 8 (2016), 21 (2017), 5 (2018), 7 (2019), 4 (2023)

Comments: The Blue Jays continue to rank highly in our rankings, pulling in their second-best score ever and fourth-straight top-ten finish. Dan Shulman is one of the best play-by-play broadcasters in the business, and Toronto fans are lucky they get to hear him each night.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers – 3.05

Play-by-play: Joe Davis, Stephen Nelson

Analysts: Nomar Garciaparra, Orel Hershiser, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Dontrelle Willis

Most common grade: A (48.02% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.22 (2016), 2.65 (2017), 2.44 (2018), 2.83 (2019), 3.05 (2023)

Previous rankings: 21 (2016), 7 (2017), 13 (2018), 5 (2019), 5 (2023)

Comments: The Dodgers’ grades are identical for the second straight year, and they remain fifth in our rankings for the third consecutive edition. Sure, Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser aren’t Vin Scully, but the team has adequately been able to replace a broadcasting icon in the booth with the pair.

4. Baltimore Orioles – 3.07

Play-by-play: Kevin Brown

Analysts: Ben McDonald, Jim Palmer

Most common grade: B (39.02% of votes)

Previous grades: 3.14 (2014), 3.15 (2016), 2.83 (2017), 2.94 (2018), 2.90 (2019), 2.70 (2023)

Previous rankings: 3 (2014), 3 (2016), 6 (2017), 4 (2018), 4 (2019), 10 (2023)

Comments: The Orioles are back in the top five this year after initially sliding back in the post-Gary Thorne era. The team’s on-field play has likely helped the team’s broadcasters have more fun and enthusiasm for their work, and the fact that the ownership that suspended play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown last year sold the team hasn’t hurt matters.

3. San Diego Padres – 3.26

Play-by-play: Don Orsillo

Analysts: Mark Grant, Tony Gwynn Jr

Most common grade: A (58.46% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.46 (2014), 2.87 (2016), 2.87 (2017), 3.06 (2018), 2.99 (2019), 3.24 (2023)

Previous rankings: 12 (2014), 5 (2016), 4 (2017), 3 (2018), 1 (2019), 3 (2023)

Comments: Despite increasing their score in the last two rankings, the Padres have been stuck in third, unable to recreate their top ranking from 2019. The Don Orsillo and Mark Grant team is beloved in San Diego and beyond, and there’s no need to say much more about this excellent broadcast.

2. San Francisco Giants – 3.35

Play-by-play: Dave Flemming, Duane Kuiper

Analysts: Shawn Estes, Mike Krukow, Javier Lopez, Hunter Pence

Most common grade: A (63.23% of votes)

Previous grades: 3.46 (2014), 3.54 (2016), 3.15 (2017), 3.15 (2018), 2.98 (2019), 3.41 (2023)

Previous rankings: 1 (2014), 2 (2016), 1 (2017), 1 (2018), 2 (2019), 1 (2023)

Comments: After reclaiming their top spot last year, the Giants slid back to second place this year, continuing their stretch of being ranked either first or second in every set of these rankings we’ve done. While the end may be coming sooner rather than later for the long-running duo of Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow, the Giants have done a good job of giving opportunities to other broadcasters and building up a potential succession plan.

1. New York Mets – 3.37

Play-by-play: Gary Cohen

Analysts: Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez

Most common grade: A (68.06% of votes)

Previous grades: 2.99 (2014), 3.06 (2016), 2.92 (2017), 3.12 (2018), 2.97 (2019), 3.34 (2023)

Previous rankings: 4 (2014), 4 (2016), 3 (2017), 3 (2018), 3 (2019), 2 (2023)

Comments: After a decade in the top five, their rank never decreasing, and an always respectable score, the beloved New York Mets broadcast team has finally topped our rankings with their best score ever. The trio of Gary, Keith, and Ron deserves this ranking, no matter what complaints might be dished out by some.