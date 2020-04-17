There have been plenty of layoffs and furloughs at various sports media outlets amidst the revenue downturns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest furloughs come from Vox Media (parent company to SB Nation and Banner Society on the sports side). Anthony Ha of TechCrunch writes that the company is furloughing 9 percent of its total employees for three months beginning May 1, including editorial staff at SB Nation and Curbed:

In a staff memo obtained by TechCrunch (and others), CEO Jim Bankoff outlined several cost-cutting measures but no outright layoffs. The measures including furloughing 9% of employees from May 1 to July 31. Bankoff said this will include some employees in sales, sales support, production, events, IT and office operations, along with editorial staff at SB Nation and Curbed. He also said affected employees will retain their company health insurance during this period. In addition, the company is freezing wages through the end of 2020, pausing its 401K match, reducing hours for 1% of employees and cutting salaries during the same three-month furlough period for employees making more than $130,000 per year — the cuts start at 15%, with Bankoff and Vox Media President Pam Wasserstein taking a 50% salary reduction.

As per CNN’s Kerry Flynn, these furloughs will impact around 100 employees:

Vox Media’s plan:

– 9% furloughed (about 100 out of 1200); 1% reduced hours from May 1 to July 31. Keep health insurance benefits

– Tiered salary reduction: $130-200K = 15%; >$200K = 25%

– Bankoff + Wasserstein taking 50% cuts

– 401K match suspended https://t.co/kIJloFESMu — Kerry Flynn 🐶 (@kerrymflynn) April 17, 2020

Here’s Bankoff’s memo, via Ben Mullin of The Wall Street Journal (click on tweets one, two or three for larger versions):

More: “Areas disproportionately impacted include revenue areas where short term demand will be lower such as sales, sales support, production, events; editorial areas including SB Nation’s national sports coverage and Curbed.” pic.twitter.com/ZDwC079GFK — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) April 17, 2020

Ends: “…my confidence in no way softens the blow to the individuals most impacted, nor to the morale and feelings of all of us” pic.twitter.com/8PBs8wIbdj — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) April 17, 2020

Here’s a statement from the Vox union pushing back on the furloughs, but saying they won guarantees that there won’t be further furloughs or layoffs through July 31, that those furloughed will still have health benefits, and that furloughed employees can’t be replaced by contractors:

While we appreciate Vox Media talking to us in good faith, we don’t agree with the company’s decision to furlough employees — especially after hundreds of us told the company we were willing to take wider pay cuts to save all jobs. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) April 17, 2020

Our wins for furloughed employees include: —Full cost of health insurance paid for, with copays and deductibles reimbursed, during furlough —Buyout option that adds 4 weeks of severance to our CBA-guaranteed severance —A guarantee that they will not be replaced by contractors — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) April 17, 2020

None of this would’ve been possible without the solidarity of our 350+ members. We are mobilized, and we are united. We urge Vox Media to work with us in the future, should the need arise, to prevent layoffs and further furloughs. — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) April 17, 2020

But these are still major furloughs, and they’re hitting particularly hard on the editorial side in sports, which Bankoff includes in his list of “revenue areas where short-term demand will be lower.” Here are some of the people who have tweeted about being impacted by this:

to clarify: I've been furloughed for three months by @voxmedia — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 17, 2020

Sup pals, Vox Media is 3-month furloughing me and many of my most-talented, hardest-working friends Starting May 1, if you have any writing/editing/podcasting/othercasting/other you'd like me to pitch in on (cfb, other sports, not sports at all), DMs & jasonekirk@gmail.com open — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) April 17, 2020

to clarify, i and many of my insanely talented colleagues have been furloughed for three months starting may 1. if you need a writer, editor, podcast or video producer, graphic designer, editorial planner, or a flautist to perform at your wedding, i will be available for hire — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) April 17, 2020

I am one of the people @voxmedia will be furloughing for 3 months starting on May 1. I don’t know what the future holds for me or @SBNation, but I’m so proud of the work we do. I hope you like it too, and it’d mean a lot to me if you shared that publicly. Love you all — Mike Prada. I have spoken (@MikePradaNBA) April 17, 2020

I've been furloughed for three months starting May 1 along with many of my immensely talented colleagues. I love SB Nation a lot. richardpodonnell@gmail.com if you want to get at me. — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) April 17, 2020

oh yeah, also furloughed. it sucks, but it could be worse if not for @vox_union love you, @SBNation colleagues DMs open. looking forward to piloting my boat to drinkin' island tonight — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) April 17, 2020

Starting May 1, I'll be on a three-month furlough, along with a lot of great coworkers. I have cried at my desk a lot this week. It's not bc I'm sad, but because the way my @vox_union family and friends all across the company fought together was so overwhelming. They're amazing — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) April 17, 2020

I have also been furloughed by @voxmedia for 3 months beginning May 1. Shoutout to @vox_union for fighting for us every step of the way. — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) April 17, 2020

Well, cat's out of the bag. I am also one of the many SB Nation staffers being furloughed for three months starting May 1 by Vox Media. If anyone wants to hang or collaborate from then through July 31, DMs open and I'm at moriarty343@gmail.com — Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) April 17, 2020

So I'm one of the SB Nation staffers furloughed for three months starting May 1 (with more than a little uncertainty about what comes next); mostly hurting for my colleagues, who work harder than anyone and whose many years of loyalty to the site are being repaid this way. — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) April 17, 2020

I'm one of the people being furloughed by @voxmedia A few things: 1) I love my union @vox_union

2) I love my coworkers. All of 'em, the scamps

3) "How are you?" Ehh, fine.

4) I'm a dope writer and editor with a lot of free time upcoming. Find me: louis.bien@gmail — Louis Bien (@louisbien) April 17, 2020

i'm one of those furloughed at sb nation ive spent more time crying this week than i have in a long time this place has been my only professional home and i never wanted to leave it. the people here mean so much to me i have no idea what comes next ill be ok, though — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) April 17, 2020

The logic of concentrating furloughs in “revenue areas where short-term demand will be lower” is interesting, especially when that comes to editorial coverage of sports. Yes, there aren’t many sports going on right now, but there’s still quite a bit to write about, especially when it comes to the upcoming NFL draft, the XFL shutdown and bankruptcy, various leagues’ discussions of reopening, the WNBA draft, and sports networks’ coverage of archival events. And many at SB Nation and Banner Society have done a good job of finding interesting angles to explore in lieu of live sports, from COVID-19 shutdowns’ impact on NCAA athletic budgets to discussions of the best NBA team to never win a title to evaluations of “Position U” draft arguments to breakdowns of past accomplishments like Lionel Messi’s 73-goal season in 2011-12. So it’s not like the sports people have been doing nothing. And while the May-July furloughs will kick in after the WNBA and NFL drafts, they’ll impact coverage of leagues’ plans to resume play, coverage of the NHL and NBA drafts (if those occur on time), and more.

Also, while “short-term demand” may be lower without live sports (and without advertisers looking to be placed specifically on sports coverage), there are probably going to be some long-term impacts from Vox cutting back on sports so significantly for three months. While advertising revenues are way down at the moment, they aren’t necessarily going to be down forever. And there’s a big captive audience out there right now with many people working less hours. And some people who normally read Vox sports coverage may find other places to go in the interim, and may not return after the furloughs. Yes, there will still be some Vox sports coverage even amidst these furloughs, but they’re furloughing a lot of talented people. They’re far from alone in making cuts in the face of COVID-19 revenue declines, but these are some notable cuts, and they could have impacts on Vox’s sports coverage even after the furloughs expire.

[TechCrunch]