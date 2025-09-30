Photo credit: ‘Around the Horn’

Four months after the end of Around The Horn, Tony Reali is returning to content creation.

Taking to X on Monday night, the ex-ESPN host announced that he is launching a new Substack newsletter. Titled “I Love Everything About This!” Reali refers to his new project as “the first starburst in The Real Ones Universe” — a new media company he quietly launched last week.

In multiple job listings posted to LinkedIn, Reali describes his company as “a digital-first network where highlights meet heartlight.” His two listings currently include a social media coordinator, YouTube editor/producer and brand designer.

“For 25 years, I brought energy, joy, and debate to ESPN’s Around the Horn and PTI,” Reali’s LinkedIn bio currently reads. “Now I’m building The Real Ones Universe — a digital-first home where highlights meet heartlight. The mission? To make sports + life content faster, smarter, more authentic, and community-driven. I’m seeking collaborators — editors, designers, growth hackers — who want to blaze new paths, not follow old playbooks. If that’s you, let’s connect. Be a Real One with me.”

That ethos is similar to the one expressed on Reali’s new Substack, which he describes as “an operator’s manual for feelings — a daily reminder of what connects us and what deserves celebrating.” Subscribers to the page will receive a daily 60-90-second video clip, as well as written reflections from the former Stat Boy throughout the week.

“Why now? Because we need spaces that aspire to feel more human, joyful, and real,” he writes. “This is the first starburst in THE REAL ONES UNIVERSE — shows, games, debates, and community built not just for fans but with fans.”

I love everything about scooping myself with my own announcements, so here’s take 2!! I Love Everything About This! is my daily drop of positivity — short bursts that remind us why sports, and life, are worth loving. Need a pick me up? That’s what the Tony’s for! I Love… pic.twitter.com/iKWZNr0E44 — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) September 30, 2025

Reading between the lines, it sure sounds like Reali’s new company will attempt to make good on his previous suggestion of creating an Around The Horn-like show featuring fans as opposed to traditional journalists. The Fordham alum also previously indicated his interest in getting involved with game shows, children’s television, esports competitions, and sports reporting, as well as short- and longform podcasting and parenting content.

In addition to creating his own content, Reali has expressed interest in returning to a traditional sports network, telling Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy in July, “I’m open to talking to anybody and everybody at all times.” But for now, it appears he’s focused on building on his own company, which will possess a particular emphasis on his trademark positivity.