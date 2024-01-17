Credit: The Sporting News

Changes are coming to The Sporting News.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), multiple staffers at the former magazine-turned-online outlet announced that they have been laid off by the publication. Among those to have announced their departures from The Sporting News as the result of the layoffs are MMA writer Andreas Hale, MLB national writer Ryan Fagan and multimedia producer Karisa Maxwell.

Due to layoffs, my time with The Sporting News has come to an end after nearly 6 years. I’m not going to offer the “I’m excited for the next chapter of my career” spiel because I’m not. I’m anxious about what the future holds. Especially considering where journalism is at today. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 17, 2024

So, I was laid off from The Sporting News yesterday, along with a bunch of talented people. TSN was the first magazine subscription I ever paid for myself, and to work there for 18 years, 3 months and a couple weeks was, truly, a dream job. Hurts right now. But, I'm lucky. pic.twitter.com/YdWIZikTX9 — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) January 17, 2024

After 6+ years, today was my last day with The Sporting News. I am truly, extremely grateful for the opportunities and experiences I've had under the SN/TSN/DAZN/Perform brand and for the incredible people turned lifelong friends I've worked with along the way. — Karisa Maxwell McKee (@KarisaMaxwell) January 17, 2024

It’s not currently known how many employees have been affected by the layoffs. It’s also unclear whether the layoffs come as the result of a change in strategy for the outlet or monetary issues — although it’s hard to imagine the departures bode well for The Sporting News’ current financial outlook.

Hale, in particular, has been one of The Sporting News’ most high profile writers. He’s also a highly respected reporter and voice in the world of combat sports. It’s also worth noting that the most recent videos on The Sporting News’ YouTube page primarily feature Hale and Maxwell.

First founded in 1886 as a print magazine largely focused on baseball, The Sporting News has been no stranger to change over the course of its 137 years in existence. After going through several ownership changes, the publication also ceased print operations in 2013 but has maintained an online presence.

In December 2020, then-owner DAZN sold The Sporting News to the private equity firm Pax Holdings. Since then, Pax has expanded the outlet’s affiliate approach to outlets. That included other streaming services, sports betting companies, and merchandise companies. This all while also launching 10 new international market editions across Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

As a part of its affiliate-focused approach, Pax raised $15 million in funding for The Sporting News this past September. We’ll update this story with any additional news regarding the company’s layoffs.