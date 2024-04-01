Screen grab: Steve Wiltfong on YouTube

One of the biggest insiders in the world of college football recruiting has entered the transfer portal.

On Monday, Steve Wiltfong announced that he is leaving 247Sports, where he served as the outlet’s Director of Recruiting, to join On3. At On3, Wiltfong will take on the role of VP of Recruiting & Transfer Portal and reunite with the company’s founder, Shannon Terry, who previously founded 247Sports.

“Steve is one of the top newsbreakers in college sports,” Terry said in a statement. “He has built a broad network of relationships within the coaching community. While at 247Sports, he earned the reputation as the leading newsbreaker in the recruiting industry and will bring that experience and wealth of relationships to On3.

“Along with immediately enhancing On3’s clear leadership position in Recruiting, Steve will play an integral role in On3’s focus on Transfer Portal, coaching, and staff transactions. Steve also brings his expertise to the On3 scouting and rankings department, led by scouting savant Charles Power.”

Added Wiltfong: “I’m incredibly excited to join the On3 network where I’ll reunite with some of my favorite people in the industry. The company’s leadership, innovation and creativity has On3 on track to fully emerge as the leader in the space. Shannon Terry invented this entire arena, founding Rivals and 247Sports. On3 will be the best one yet.”

I’m thrilled to join the On3 team! https://t.co/JUS40ai3U8 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) April 1, 2024

According to a release, Wiltfong will be featured on a weekly show on the On3’s YouTube network, the Wiltfong Whiparound, in which he’ll “deliver the latest scoop on high school football recruiting and transfer portal news.” Less than three years removed from its launch in 2021, On3 has already built an impressive roster of reporters and analysts, with Wiltfong joining the likes of Andy Staples, Hayes Fawcett and Chad Simmons.

In just a short period of time, On3 has built itself into a force in the competitive world of college football recruiting, thanks in part to the company being ahead of the curve on matters such as NIL deals and the transfer portal. The addition of Wiltfong should only strengthen On3’s outlook as it continues to compete with Terry’s previous companies, 247Sports and Rivals.

[On3]