Seth Davis
Following the holiday weekend, multiple college hoops insiders made a huge announcement that will certainly shake up the landscape. On Tuesday, Seth Davis and Jeff Goodman both announced that they would be taking their talents to an up-and-coming new media venture, The Messenger.

In a post on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), Davis announced that he and Goodman would be joining The Messnger’s basketball beat and that they were covering the game at all levels—high school, college and NBA—for “America’s hottest new platform.”

In a message, Davis said that he was grateful for his six years at The Athletic. He joined the company during its earliest days and thanked the likes of CEO and founder Alex Mather, as well as Adam Hansmann, who co-founded the New York Times-owned publication.

Davis will be leaving The Athletic, while Goodman will be leaving Stadium. Goodman, who had previous stops at ESPN, CBS and Fox, wrote that he was “incredibly excited to get a chance to write consistently again while working alongside a good friend.”

The duo debuted a new column, in which they broke down the hottest storylines in a primer for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season. The Athletic and Staidum certainly have large shoes to fill, as Davis and Goodman are two of the most respected, well-sourced reporters in the world of college basketball. It’ll be interesting to see the dynamic and how they tag-team stories, as they both cover basketball from all levels starting at high school.

They also both made it a point to emphasize that their work will not be behind a paywall at The Messenger.

