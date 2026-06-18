Credit: Penske Media, SB Nation

After weeks of speculation and reporting that the leftover digital brands not included in Vox Media’s sale to James Murdoch last month would be sold to Penske Media Corporation, the news is now official.

On Thursday, Penske officially announced it has acquired Vox Media’s portfolio of digital brands, which includes publications like SB Nation, Eater, The Verge, and Thrillist. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Murdoch’s purchase of New York magazine, Vox.com, and the Vox Media Podcast Network amounted to more than $300 million.

As expected, Vox CRO Ryan Pauley will lead the company under Penske ownership.

“I am very proud to welcome this tremendous team and leading brands to Penske Media,” PMC CEO Jay Penske said in a statement. “We have long admired these unique brands and companies, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ryan Pauley to PMC. Ryan is a top executive who has demonstrated a clear ability to build leading technology and evolve media businesses, making him exceptionally well-positioned to lead PMX’s next chapter of growth.”

“Across music, entertainment, food, sports, fashion, beauty, technology and art, this portfolio influences and creates culture with best-in-class brands, extraordinary authority, and deeply engaged audiences and communities,” Pauley said.

As Awful Announcing’s Sean Keeley wrote in May, “For SB Nation, the move could offer a fresh start to the sports-blog-centric network. Its future has long been in limbo amid Vox’s future plans and a seemingly never-ending cycle of talent drain, layoffs, and site departures.”

The acquisition makes Penske one of the world’s largest digital publishers, touting outlets like Rolling Stone, Variety, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Sportico, Billboard, and others as part of its portfolio.