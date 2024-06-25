Credit: OutKick

OutKick has announced plans for a new daily show set to debut later this summer hosted by Ricky Cobb, the man behind the popular X account, Super 70s Sports.

Cobb, who has nearly 800,000 followers on the account he launched in 2013, will also be featured on other OutKick programs, such as Dan Dakich’s Don’t @ Me, where the newest OutKick host appeared Monday to discuss the news.

It’s a big day for me. Pleased to announce I’ve signed with @outkick to host my own show launching this summer! Childhood dreams don’t often come true but mine has today, and I’m looking forward to giving you sweet bastards an original daily dose of sports, culture, and comedy. pic.twitter.com/owmgs8udmn — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) June 24, 2024

“I couldn’t be happier to be here and call myself your colleague,” Cobb told Dakich before discussing how he started the account on winter break from his teaching job one year and can’t believe what it turned into from then to now.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with Ricky. Our audience knows and loves the Super 70s Sports feed and it’s high time for America to get to know the genius behind that incredible content. OutKick just got even smarter, funnier, and more entertaining,” OutKick senior vice president Gary Schreier said in a release, via Barrett Sports Media.

In addition to his comments to Dakich, Cobb was also quoted in the release, saying, “This show makes the natural connection between the deep passion for sports, culture, and humor I’m known for on X with my two-decade background as a college sociology professor. The things I’ve prioritized most in my professional life are entertaining people and sparking critical thought and discussion. To do both on a daily basis is nothing less than a dream come true, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring my voice and perspective to OutKick.”

The new show doesn’t have an official launch date but is expected to begin later this summer.

