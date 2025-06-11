On3 announced on Wednesday that it has purchased Rivals and formed a partnership with Yahoo. Credit: On3/Rivals
In the weeks since On3 purchased Rivals, one of the biggest questions to emerge has been what will it mean for the two companies’ recruiting databases.

On Wednesday, we got our answer, with On3’s Luke Stampini announcing that the On300 will merge with the Rivals250 to form what will now be known as the Rivals300.

The merging of the recruiting databases comes less than two months after On3 first announced its purchase of Rivals in a transaction that also saw Yahoo take an ownership stake in On3’s parent company. The purchase effectively marks a merger of two college football networks that were each founded by Shannon Terry, who sold Rivals to Yahoo in 2007 before founding On3 2021 (Terry also founded 247Sports, which he sold to CBS in 2015, in between).

In the time since the purchase was first announced in late-April, Terry has been rolling out details regarding how the operation will work moving forward. That includes the news that subscribers to On3 and Rivals will receive access to all sites and content across both networks, although dual subscriptions may be temporarily required in markets with overlapping fan sites.

As for recruiting coverage, the combining of On3 and Rivals’ rankings means that there are now two major recruiting databases in the college football landscape: the Rivals300 and 247Sports’ rankings. Terry also recently revealed plans for his company’s recruiting database to return to its original Rivals graphics, with the outlet now laying claim to nearly 30 years of historical player data.

