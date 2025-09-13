Credit: The Field of 68, On3

On3 and Field of 68 are partnering up on college basketball coverage.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Field of 68 founders Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster will take the lead on On3’s college basketball coverage through a content partnership. Under the deal, Field of 68’s written content will appear on On3‘s outlet under their banner, while their audio and video outputs will remain independent.

Goodman and Dauster launched the Field of 68 Media Network in 2020, featuring a collection of podcasts and shows targeting the nation’s top college basketball programs. The network currently includes 18 shows, including Goodman and Hummel as well as Dauster, T.O., and Fanta.

Goodman previously worked for many of the most prominent sports outlets, including ESPN, CBS Sports, and Stadium, while Dauster was a longtime college basketball writer at NBC Sports.

Goodman’s daughter, Talia, is currently a national women’s college basketball and recruiting reporter for On3.

FOS was unable to reach Goodman or Dauster for comment, though according to their source, a formal announcement about the partnership is expected to happen early this upcoming week.

This would be the latest in a series of significant moves by On3 to expand its coverage and align with larger industry players. They recently announced a partnership with college football personality Josh Pate, hired college football reporter Chris Low away from ESPN, hired Brett McMurphy as their senior national college football insider, and hired Zak Herbstreit (son of Kirk) as a college football analyst. Earlier this year, the company also purchased Rivals and forged a partnership with Yahoo.