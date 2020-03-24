Online OutletsBy Matt Clapp on

Longtime sports-blogging juggernaut Deadspin came to an abrupt end last October, when the entire staff resigned in protest after parent company G/O Media fired deputy editor Barry Petchesky for not sticking to sports.

Well, a revamped Deadspin officially resumed publishing less than two weeks ago, featuring new writers to work under new editor-in-chief, Jim Rich. It’s been a controversial revival, and the operation feels quite a bit different than the original Deadspin.

And a tweet from the Deadspin account on Monday night is getting ratio’d hard (at the time of this post: 467 replies, 2 tweets, 41 likes).

“Sport our logo tee to the game, to the courts, to the gym- the supersoft cotton is ultra-light & breathable.”

Even if we put aside the controversy surrounding Deadspin, the timing of this tweet is rough. There are no sporting events to attend during this COVID-19 outbreak. The “courts” and “gym” are closed seemingly everywhere (as they should be).

But when you also factor in how Deadspin is viewed following the events from last October, and with how much the revival has been scrutinized and mocked, the tweet looks particularly bad (and even if we ignore the optics of the tweet- who the heck would buy and wear a Deadspin t-shirt these days?).

Naturally, Twitter has been all over this one:

