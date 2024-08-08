Screen grab: CanesInsight

Longtime listeners of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz are well aware of producer/co-host Mike Ryan Ruiz’s loyalties to the Miami Hurricanes.

Whether you love his Hurricanes talk or love to hate-listen to it, there’s now a place where you’ll be able to get more of it. On Wednesday, the CanesInSight website announced that Ruiz is joining the outlet as a contributor. Additionally, Awful Announcing has learned that Ruiz is now a co-owner of the Hurricanes-centric fan site, which first launched in 2011.

“So happy to be joining this team. So happy to be having an outlet free from polarization,” Ruiz said during a live stream on X announcing his addition to the website. “I love what you guys have built here, honestly. We’ve gotten to know each other over the years… huge fan first and foremost of what you guys have built over here… I love what you guys have done. And we’re at a real inflection point right now with college athletics.”

While Ruiz will remain a regular at Meadowlark Media, his involvement with CanesInSight seems like an obvious fit. Over the past few years, his status as a Hurricanes booster and part-time insider has made for consistent fodder on the Le Batard Show, and CanesInSight also has ties to the Canes Connection NIL collective.

It’s unclear how often Ruiz will be contributing to CanesInsight given his multiple roles at Meadowlark, but one would imagine that he’ll have a regular presence on the website’s podcasts and live streams, especially during football season. It also seems likely that — despite some in the audience’s objections — there will still be plenty of Hurricanes talk on the Le Batard Show throughout the season, especially if Mario Cristobal refuses to kneel the ball with a Miami win seemingly already in hand.

