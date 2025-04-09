Credit: The Mike Missanelli Show

Visitors to Mike Missanelli’s personal website may have noticed that it now includes a message threatening legal action against the longtime Philadelphia sports personality over unpaid balances, as well as the impending termination of the site itself.

The message posted to the top of MikeMiss.com reads: “Notice of Website Termination. This website (MikeMiss.com) is no longer active and will be permanently terminated soon. The owners of this website will be pursuing legal action against Mike Missanelli for unpaid balances related to the breach of a website services management agreement, as well as for his actions concerning a third-party service provider. For any inquiries, please contact paulweissmanlegal@gmail.com.”

The banner at the top of the page promoting the message also includes a link to a story highlighting “some of Mike’s most obnoxious, outrageous & controversial moments.”

While details of the apparent dispute remain unclear, Philadelphia sports blog Crossing Broad notes that according to the website’s terms of service, it is owned and operated by “Skyride Media Management” doing business as “MikeMiss Ventures.” According to a 2021 article in CityBiz, Marc Falcone runs MMV, which handles Mike’s business and charity affairs. Falcone’s company, Trendsetters Inc., touts management of MikeMiss.com on its own website.

Crossing Broad also reports that a statement was sent to the media from a “Paul Weissman” Gmail account alleging that Missanelli has yet to pay a “significant balance” that remains with regard to his website. The statement also states that “Missanelli acted maliciously by accessing a private account without authorization, altering banking information, and redirecting funds to his personal account.”

Despite the statement, Crossing Broad says that it couldn’t locate a “Paul Weissman” in a search of local lawyers and firms and that no legal action currently appears in any local court systems. The local sports blog also made note of Missanelli’s ongoing legal battle with JAKIB Media’s Joe Krause, who the longtime radio host alleges owes him more than $50,000 in unpaid work for the Philadelphia Eagles postgame show and other duties that were performed in recent years.

A staple of the Philadelphia sports media scene for nearly four decades. Last August, he returned to 97.5 The Fanatic, where he serves as the station’s midday host.