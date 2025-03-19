Screen grab: Creator Ops

The baseball-focused digital media outlet Jomboy Media has named a new CEO.

The position, which has been vacant since 2022, will go to Courtney Hirsch, who will be promoted from her current role of chief operating officer, according to a report by Deadline. Jomboy Media has been without a CEO since Andrew Patterson left the role several years ago. In addition to her promotion, Hirsch will be added to the company’s board of directors.

“We’ve built a powerhouse brand that celebrates fun and connects fans, creators, and premium partners,” Hirsch told Deadline. “I’ve seen what makes this company and culture special. As CEO, my focus is on scaling our original IP, growing our strategic and corporate partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities that innovate within the creator economy.”

Jomboy Media has blossomed from a small startup to a true digital media powerhouse in recent years. Founded by Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and Jake Storiale, the company has focused its efforts on engaging young fans through its content creation across a number of different mediums including short-form and long-form video and podcasts.

Hirsch joined Jomboy in 2020 and was promoted to COO in 2023. During her tenure as COO, she oversaw a doubling of revenue, tripling of profitability and an average of 53% year-over-year growth in the Jomboy community, according to figures reported by Deadline.

“Courtney has organized our vision into a leading sports media brand, and there’s no one better to lead us moving forward,” O’Brien told Deadline. “She never loses sight of what matters most — our community — and is relentless in discovering ways for us to grow while staying true to who we are.”