The latest case of the COVID-19 coronavirus striking a sports media figure comes from Louisville, where Jody Demling has been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and placed on a ventilator. Demling is currently the publisher of 247 Sports Louisville site Cardinal Authority and is an afternoon sports host for WHAS Radio; he also does horse racing coverage for WAVE TV and CBS Sports and contributes to Louisville football and basketball radio broadcasts, and he spent 22 years at the Louisville Courier-Journal before leaving in 2012. Cardinal Authority senior writer Michael McCammon has more on what’s going on with Demling:

Cardinal Authority publisher Jody Demling was hospitalized on Thursday suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms. Demling struggled for days with an illness that resulted in a call to EMS for a transport to the hospital where he immediately began treatment.

His wife Angela provided an additional update on his status on Friday:

“I can’t even begin to thank everyone for all outpouring of love, support, and concern for Jody. I apologize if I don’t respond to each one of you but please know I am overwhelmed right now and I can feel the love – as can Jody. I talked to Jody twice this morning as well as pulmonology. They are putting him on a ventilator so he doesn’t have to labor so hard. This is preventative and the doctors are extremely hopeful given his age and health. However, please don’t let up on your prayers. We really need them.”

There have been a lot of expressions of support for Demling online:

Our thoughts go out to Demling and his family and friends.

