New Front Office Sports EIC Adam Duerson. (Front Office Sports.)

Adam Duerson has an important new media role. On Monday, Duerson announced he’s been named editor-in-chief at Front Office Sports:

Oh, hey, I’ve got a new thing: Starting today, I’m the editor-in-chief at @FOS! Structurally, *everything* about sports is changing; it’s a great time to be in the business of covering business. Excited to get going w/ @FOSAdam and co. https://t.co/gUYNJKC5BJ — Adam Duerson (@adamduerson) November 27, 2023

Here’s more on that from a FOS release:

Duerson joins FOS following more than 20 years at Sports Illustrated, where he most recently served as executive editor overseeing all features—enterprise, investigations, sport beats—for SI.com and the magazine. He will oversee all editorial content published across FOS platforms and work closely with the editorial team to drive innovation and expansion into new areas of coverage, emerging platforms and original content franchises. “The biggest stories in sports are happening off the field and that there’s a scaled, global audience that wants to know it all,” said Adam White, founder and CEO of Front Office Sports. “Adam is a dynamic, seasoned editor who will make sure our newsroom is focused, distinct, and accessible, bringing with him both traditional editorial standards and a modern, digital-first approach.” During his tenure, Duerson conceived and executed SI’s Daily Cover program, bringing magazine-cover-story-worthy journalism to digital scale, while also prioritizing IP and production partnerships with leading studios to create multi-functional content. “The business side of sports has never driven more interest, never been more important. Increasingly, the influx of new money has turned sports into a true asset class—and with that, existing structures get disrupted, leading to seismic shifts in how or where or why we watch,” said Adam Duerson. “Those are the big, important stories today. My background is in steering big, important stories and helping sports fans understand the broader impact—and that aligns perfectly with what Adam White and the team has already set in motion at Front Office Sports.”

As noted there, Duerson comes to this role after decades at SI. He started there in 2001 as an associate editor for SI on Campus, then worked as an associate editor and reporter from 2005-2011, and then served as executive editor, features from 2011 until this year. He was one of 17 prominent SI figures laid off in February.

Front Office Sports focuses on covering the business of sports. The company started in 2017 out of a class project White did at the University of Miami in the spring of his freshman year, with current COO Russell Wilde Jr. (who had recently graduated Miami himself) joining on with White’s idea that summer. As per Crunchbase, they’ve held three rounds of funding so far: a seed round in 2018, a corporate round last year, and a venture round this October, which saw a notable investment from ex-CNN figure Jeff Zucker and Redbird IMI. It will be interesting to see what Duerson brings to FOS.

