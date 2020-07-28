It was only last November that Deadspin staff resigned en masse after editor Barry Petchesky was fired for not sticking to sports.

If it feels like a lot longer than for you due to world events, you’re not alone. Since then, “Deadspin” has resumed publishing, though calling it a shell of its former iteration would be an insult to shells everywhere. Some of the former staffers reunited for pop-up blogs earlier this year, including for the Super Bowl. Today, as revealed by Marc Tracy at the New York Times, 18 former Deadspin staff members are reuniting to launch Defector, a subscription-based site owned by the staff itself.

This is Defector, a new sports blog and media company from the writers you missed. We made this place together, we own it together, we run it together. https://t.co/e1tkmewKA4 pic.twitter.com/v9JAHpCDrF — Defector (@DefectorMedia) July 28, 2020

It’s that last part that’s the real key, as the workers are effectively seizing the means of production. The pricing starts at $8/month or $69/year for a read-only subscription, with price tiers above offering more features. It’s a model that seemingly aims to split the difference between free, ad-based sites and subscription-based sites backed by big-money venture capital.

From the Times:

Defector Media is scheduled to start a podcast next month and roll out its website in September, its founders said. Tom Ley, a former features editor at Deadspin, will be the editor in chief. The business side will be led by Jasper Wang, a former Bain & Company employee who said he had been an avid Deadspin reader since age 19. Defector’s founders said the company had no outside investors, and each employee has taken a stake of roughly 5 percent in the venture. Unlike Deadspin, a free site that relies on ads, Defector will offer subscriptions at $8 a month, with an annual subscription available at a discount.