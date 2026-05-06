Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has voluntarily dismissed his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Business Insider and reporter Daniel Geiger, according to a stipulation of voluntary dismissal filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on May 4, 2026. Both sides agreed to bear their own fees and costs, and all counterclaims brought by Geiger and Insider against Mayweather were also dismissed.

Floyd Mayweather agreed to drop his lawsuit against Business Insider pic.twitter.com/O0DJPlPspz — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) May 5, 2026

Mayweather originally filed the suit in May 2025, alleging that Geiger “embarked on a campaign of harassment and defamation, characterized by aggressive and misleading journalism that not only distorts the truth but seems driven by a deep-seated bias against Mr. Mayweather’s success.” At the center of the lawsuit was a March 2025 Business Insider report in which Geiger wrote that there was “no evidence there has been a sale” of the 62-building Manhattan apartment real estate portfolio — part of a roughly $400 million deal — that Mayweather had publicly claimed to have purchased. Mayweather’s suit alleged that Geiger refused to review documents proving the deals had taken place, and that his reporting was motivated by racial bias against the champion boxer.

Business Insider pushed back immediately when the suit was filed, saying it would “vigorously defend against this meritless attempt to discredit our reporting and smear our reporter.”

It’s not the first time Business Insider has found itself on the receiving end of a high-profile defamation suit from a sports media figure. In 2022, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy sued the publication after it published sexual assault allegations against him. That suit was also eventually dropped.