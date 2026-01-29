Credit: Defector Media

Dan McQuade, a longtime Philadelphia writer, former Deadspin editor, and Defector co-founder, has died at the age of 43 following a battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

The news, announced by Defector EIC Tom Ley, rippled across social media as friends and fans of his writing shared their favorite memories and works of his.

“At the end of 2024, Dan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer,” wrote Ley. “The news of his diagnosis hit all of us hard, but Dan never lost his enthusiasm or his spirit. Some of us have worked with Dan for nearly a decade, and all of us have come to know him not just as a coworker, but as a great friend.

“Dan was a truly authentic and engaging person. His curiosity was relentless, and his interests were varied and idiosyncratic; his beliefs were righteous and genuinely held; his connection to his community was deep and meaningful.”

A Penn graduate, McQuade previously wrote for outlets such as Sports Illustrated, Village Voice, New York Magazine, and Philadelphia Magazine. He joined Deadspin in 2017 and was part of the infamous mass resignation that ultimately led to the creation of Defector Media.

Dan wrote extensively about Philadelphia and its complex nuances and random cultural peculiarities, like how far Rocky Balboa actually ran in Rocky II. But he touched on national topics as well, memorably covering Rudy Giuliani’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference fiasco.

It would be disingenuous of me to say I knew Dan personally, but we often interacted, as so many bloggers and writers of our generation did, through social media. I always admired his sharp sense of humor and ability to take absurd or hyperniche topics and turn them into whimsical missives and can’t-miss commentaries.

Two things that stick out in my mind are his annual rundowns of what’s hot in the wild world of Wildwood Boardwalk t-shirts (which I appreciated greatly as a New Jersey native) and his coverage of the strange collaboration between the 76ers and Color Star Technology.

As news of McQuade’s passing spread on social media, tributes poured in from friends, colleagues, peers, and those who enjoyed his writing over the years.

dan was my dear friend and colleague, someone I worked on for nearly three years to get him to come work with us at Deadspin, and while I have a lot of memories and tributes and everything else I’m in real shock right now & need some time to gather it up. [image or embed] — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.xyz) January 28, 2026 at 5:21 PM

Wow, this is so sad. Had the pleasure of talking with Dan at arenas a couple of times over the years and wish I could have gotten to know him all the more. Very good writer. Kind guy. We traded DMs on college hoops here and there. Sending only the best to those whose worlds he brightened. [image or embed] — Matt Norlander (@norlander.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:02 PM

I am absolutely gutted by this. I’ve known Dan for what feels like forever. Just such a funny, positive person. We spoke last month about me doing a story on him and his battle with cancer — he wanted to shed light on it. And we never were able to make it happen. I feel devastated by it. [image or embed] — Pat Gallen (@patgallen.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 6:15 PM

It’s nice, in between how unfair this feels, to see everyone remember their favorite Dan bits and blogs. He was really one of one. It might be a chalk take, but here’s mine: defector.com/the-trump-pr… [image or embed] — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lpp.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 5:16 PM

I first met Dan McQuade twenty years ago at a Phillies game and through our friendship, he taught me everything I know about Philadelphia and about compassion for the vulnerable. I treasure the time we ran a baseball blog with @kliakos.com and @drewgrof.bsky.social and I miss him so much already. [image or embed] — Sports fandom was a mistake (@iracane.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:59 PM

Rest in peace to one of the great bloggers and the de facto mayor of Philadelphia. It was my honor and pleasure to work with him. defector.com/dan-mcquade-… [image or embed] — David_j_roth (@davidjroth.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 4:56 PM