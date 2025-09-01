Screen grab: CNBC

Nearly eight years after joining the company at its start, Chad Millman announced his resignation from The Action Network.

The former ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine editor-in-chief shared the news in a post on LinkedIn over the weekend, referring to the move as “bittersweet.”

“From the early days of banging out newsletters in hotel rooms, bars, and coffee shops, to our first, echo-chamber office by Grand Central; from the thrill of sports betting legalization to the pain of a pandemic. And, finally, the relief of an exit followed by the challenge of post-acquisition integration. The experience delivered every emotion you’d expect when building something from scratch with ambitious, creative, mission-driven people,” Millman wrote.

He also thanked several colleagues past and present before adding, “I leave with gratitude for a life-altering experience.”

Millman first joined The Action Network as its chief content officer in October 2017 as The Chernin Group launched the sports gambling-focused website. The Indiana University alum had spent the previous decade working at ESPN, where he served as the editor-in-chief of ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine from 2011-2017.

As he alluded to in his social media post, Millman’s departure comes four years after sports betting media group Better Collective purchased The Action Network for a reported price of $240 million. In the time since the sale, the company has seen multiple high profile departures, including Darren Rovell’s in 2023 and college football insider Brett McMurphy joining On3 this past June.