As the 2024 NFL season approaches, Bill Belichick media empire continues to grow.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach is now set to host a new show with Underdog Fantasy, titled Coach, with Bill Belichick.

According to Schefter, the new show, which Belichick will co-produce, “will feature Belichick breaking down film, taking fans through the process as if he were coaching the team.” It’s unclear how often the show will air, although weekly would likely make the most sense.

“I partnered with Underdog because Underdog is a sports company run by sports people,” Belichick says in a trailer posted for the show. “They want sports that connect to the fans and that’s what I want to do. I want to find a connection to the fans where I give the fans what they’ve asked me for in terms of content.

“Behind the scenes information, decision-making that goes on within the organization and a breakdown of schematics and personnel within the game. Bring all this real football conversation and decisions to the fans. Underdog wants to do that and I want to do that, so it was a great fit.”

We got our guy. Coach Bill Belichick, unfiltered, every week. pic.twitter.com/1OzwcIuAtb — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) July 31, 2024

After his departure from the New England Patriots following the 2023 NFL season, the 72-year-old Belichick has already taken on several opportunities in the media space. In addition to his new show at Underdog, he’s set to do weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, join ESPN/Omaha Productions’ weekly “ManningCast” for Monday Night Football and serve as an analyst for The CW’s Inside the NFL alongside Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long, in addition to writing his own book on leadership.

As he showed during his appearance on McAfee’s “Draft Extravaganza,” Belichick possesses plenty of potential as a media figure and it would hardly be a surprise to see him continue to thrive in his new role, especially as he takes on opportunities tailored to his unique experiences. As for Underdog, this obviously a big get as the company continues to establish itself as a player in the content creation field — even if there’s a good chance that the show will only last for a single season.

