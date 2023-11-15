Terry R. Taylor (Credit: Temple’s Klein School of Media and Communication)
Online OutletsBy Sam Neumann on

Terry R. Taylor, who spent over two decades as the first female sports editor of The Associated Press passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the age of 71.

A trailblazer in her field, Taylor passed away at her Paoli, Pennsylvania home Tuesday, her husband, Tony Rentschler told the AP. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, which unfortunately metastasized three years later. She stopped chemotherapy treatment last December.

Throughout her sports career at AP, Taylor spearheaded the agency’s international sports coverage, managing Olympic coverage for 14 games and spearheading coverage of virtually every other high-profile event, including Super Bowls, World Series, Triple Crown races, Masters, World Cups, and college championships.

Taylor retired from The Associated Press in 2014 after spending the better part of two decades in sports journalism. At the time of her retirement, she was the longest-serving sports editor in AP history.

Taylor received her degree in journalism from Temple University and worked at The Temple News until her graduation in 1974. She was honored by her alma mater in 2017 when she was named an Alumni Hall of Fame honoree by Temple’s Klein College of Media and Communication.

Here are some of her most memorable stories/events, as told by Temple University:

The rise and fall of Tiger Woods; Michael Jordan’s NBA championships; Kirk Gibson’s double pump after hitting the game-winning homer in the 1988 LA-Oakland World Series; David Tyree’s helmet catch in the New York Giants’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2008; The U.S. women beating China to win the soccer World Cup in 1999; Serena Williams and Roger Federer in any tennis major. Non-event: Seeing Muhammad Ali in his prime when he came to AP headquarters to talk to the boxing writer.

“Terry was truly a trailblazer in journalism, paving the way for so many women to ascend into leadership, both in sports departments and throughout the industry,” said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of the AP. “Her legacy at AP has been an enduring one, and that will no doubt continue.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on social media.

[AP News]

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann