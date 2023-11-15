(Credit: Temple’s Klein School of Media and Communication)

Terry R. Taylor, who spent over two decades as the first female sports editor of The Associated Press passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the age of 71.

A trailblazer in her field, Taylor passed away at her Paoli, Pennsylvania home Tuesday, her husband, Tony Rentschler told the AP. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, which unfortunately metastasized three years later. She stopped chemotherapy treatment last December.

Throughout her sports career at AP, Taylor spearheaded the agency’s international sports coverage, managing Olympic coverage for 14 games and spearheading coverage of virtually every other high-profile event, including Super Bowls, World Series, Triple Crown races, Masters, World Cups, and college championships.

Taylor retired from The Associated Press in 2014 after spending the better part of two decades in sports journalism. At the time of her retirement, she was the longest-serving sports editor in AP history.

Taylor received her degree in journalism from Temple University and worked at The Temple News until her graduation in 1974. She was honored by her alma mater in 2017 when she was named an Alumni Hall of Fame honoree by Temple’s Klein College of Media and Communication.

Here are some of her most memorable stories/events, as told by Temple University:

The rise and fall of Tiger Woods; Michael Jordan’s NBA championships; Kirk Gibson’s double pump after hitting the game-winning homer in the 1988 LA-Oakland World Series; David Tyree’s helmet catch in the New York Giants’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2008; The U.S. women beating China to win the soccer World Cup in 1999; Serena Williams and Roger Federer in any tennis major. Non-event: Seeing Muhammad Ali in his prime when he came to AP headquarters to talk to the boxing writer.

“Terry was truly a trailblazer in journalism, paving the way for so many women to ascend into leadership, both in sports departments and throughout the industry,” said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of the AP. “Her legacy at AP has been an enduring one, and that will no doubt continue.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on social media.

#AWSM mourns the loss of Terry Taylor, our 2016 Pioneer Award winner who made incredible contributions to women in sports media. Taylor was the first female sports editor for the Associated Press, spending 21 years in the role. pic.twitter.com/tFIqnBazDS — AWSM (@AWSM_SportMedia) November 15, 2023

Sending love on the passing of groundbreaking @AP sports editor Terry Taylor. She went where no woman had gone, running one of the biggest sports media content operations in the world. She was also an amazing mentor, who pushed me hard to be better. RIP. — Joanne C. Gerstner (@joannecgerstner) November 15, 2023

A force in this profession, a role model for women. https://t.co/pdljgp5ajY — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) November 15, 2023

Terry was a guiding light for @AP_Sports for years, and we all owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude. A true force of nature, and I was honored to have worked and learned from her https://t.co/U2ghGwfjkr — Ricardo Zúñiga (@Ricardo_Zuniga) November 15, 2023

Terry saw something in me I had never even imagined and it changed my life.

She loved the AP and was a demanding editor because of it. But she made all of us who worked for her better and, to this day, she is the voice in my head when I write https://t.co/7AVPzSMHPx — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) November 15, 2023

Thank you, Terry, for taking a chance on a 27-year-old kid with less than 2 years of full-time experience. Bless you and your family and all those crushed by this loss as I am. RIP TRT. Terry Taylor, trailblazing AP sports editor, dies at age 71 https://t.co/OZiBySctqw — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) November 15, 2023

So sad. Terry Taylor was a demanding & passionate editor who pushed us to be the best writers & reporters we could be. She loved the Olympics & worked tirelessly to make ⁦@AP_Sports⁩ coverage second to none. Most of all, Terry was a dear friend. https://t.co/0hAyeAAS5y — Steve Wilson (@SteveWilson_LDN) November 15, 2023

RIP to Terry Taylor, longtime @AP_Sports chief. A great editor, trailblazing sports journalist, tough as nails and someone to whom I owe a great deal in terms of my career. She leaves a formidable legacy https://t.co/xzJmPQrJ1z — Connor Ennis (@EnnisNYT) November 15, 2023

Terry Taylor cared for this display of the ⁦@APSE_sportmedia⁩ Red Smith Award long before she was honored in 2018. I brought it from my ⁦@IUPUI⁩ office to Nashville to be part of her celebration. I just wish our time together at ⁦⁦@NYTSports⁩ was longer. pic.twitter.com/hPeUPDbre7 — Malcolm Moran (@malcolm_moran) November 15, 2023

The list of people more impactful on my career than Terry Taylor is short. In fact, it probably doesn't exist. Great work by Ron Blum here on, as my wife put it to TRT once, "the only woman in the world w/more power over my husband than me."https://t.co/tAPlxil1e0 — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) November 15, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of Terry Taylor, longtime AP sports editor.

She took a chance and hired me in 1994.

I owe her so much.

She was not only the best boss I ever had, but also a friend.

May she rest in peace. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 15, 2023

[AP News]