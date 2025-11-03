Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If you’ve noticed that Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have placed a stronger emphasis on explaining some of football’s more seemingly obscure moments this season, that’s been by design. In what marks the fifth season of their Manningcast simulcast, the ex-NFL quarterbacks have made a concerted effort to explain the game in layman’s terms to their audience.

On Monday night, Peyton and Eli will host their fifth Manningcast of the 2025 season as the Dallas Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals, with Hall of Fame forward Charles and Barkley and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield set to appear. Ahead of the broadcast, Peyton Manning spoke with Awful Announcing via email to discuss the state of the Manningcast, what makes a good sports simulcast and to offer some feedback on what non-football experts like myself would like to hear explained.

Awful Announcing: There seems to be a greater emphasis placed on the ManningCast this season when it comes to explaining aspects of football the average fan might not otherwise be familiar with. Where did that come from?

Peyton Manning: Eli and I just love football. The ManningCast is an extension of how we would watch a game together. It’s as if we are at home, together, watching the game. But one thing we wanted to focus on this year was how we can create more teaching moments. We want to bring the viewer closer to the game and in a fun way.

AA: Whether it’s your family or your former teammates and coaches, you’ve spent so much of your life surrounded by fellow football players. Do you feel like you’re breaking a code letting us common folk in on football’s secrets?

PM: Not at all. I think it’s fun to bring the viewer behind the ropes. The more you know, the more you’re going to understand and enjoy the game. Every football player had to learn a route tree at one point; why shouldn’t a fan at home know what a 7 route is too?

Peyton goes onto the field to demonstrate the Commanders pass protection pic.twitter.com/IWc7rxGc14 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 28, 2025

AA: This is the fifth season of the ManningCast. How do you feel like the show has evolved and where would you like to see it still go?

PM: We’ve tried to continue to evolve every year with new ideas. We incorporated technology with things like Telestratin’ Manning, and last year we had Coach Belichick join us every week to break down the game. Last Monday, we debuted some new technology, where we take you literally inside the play and explain what the quarterback sees in real time.

AA: It seems like “ManningCast” has almost become an adjective to describe any sort of sports simulcast nowadays. What is that like to know that you’re a part of a creation that so many other entities are looking to emulate?

PM: That’s in large part thanks to our partners at ESPN. My favorite part of the ManningCast is that we might bring a new viewer to the game, maybe someone who would not traditionally tune into an NFL game. But maybe they are a fan of Miles Teller or Bill Murray, so they’ll tune in to hear them. And if that creates another fan of the game, that’s great.

AA: What, in your opinion, makes a good simulcast/watchalong? Are there any that you’ve been a fan of?

PM: You’ve got to have great guests that make people want to stick around and hear from them. What’s fun is that we’re able to showcase some of these folks in settings you wouldn’t normally see them in. We had Condoleezza Rice on the show talking football, for example. Jason Sudeikis enjoyed the show so much he called back in for overtime of a Chiefs game last season. I thought the Breakfast at Bethpage show Colin Jost hosted at the Ryder Cup was an awesome look at a different way to do a pre-game golf show, and bring new fans into the sport and make it feel accessible. That’s really what’s at the core – the sense of community we try to create on Monday nights.

Peyton morphed into Telestratin’ Manning to break down the Jaguars’ TD before the half. @Nationwide pic.twitter.com/AeVR8pjevg — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 7, 2025

AA: I have some suggestions for other aspects of football that I’d like to see you and your brother explain to people like me who have no idea what they’re watching. Please feel free to do so or give me any feedback.

Why is it so important for the quarterback to identify the MIKE linebacker on every play?

PM: When the quarterback identifies the “Mike” linebacker before the snap, you’re basically telling the offensive line, “Hey, I want you guys to block that guy.” The line can block five defenders — usually the four down linemen and one linebacker. So when the quarterback calls out the Mike, he’s identifying who that fifth guy is.

You can make any linebacker the Mike if you want. Normally, the Sam is the strong-side linebacker, the Mike is the middle, and the Will is the weak side. But depending on the look, the quarterback might make the Will or even another linebacker the “Mike.” That tells the line, “We’re working our protection toward him,” and it tells the running back who he’s responsible for after that.

So if the quarterback says, “52 is the Mike,” that’s his way of saying, “We’re sliding protection that way.” If he thinks the Mike or the Will might blitz, he adjusts. Maybe he calls, “51 is the Mike,” which shifts the protection and gives the back a different assignment. It’s all about communication — identifying who’s in the count so everyone knows their job.

AA: What does it mean when a quarterback touches both sides of his helmet as he audibles from the line?

PM: When you see a quarterback tap his helmet twice and yell “Alert, alert, alert!” — that means there are two plays called in the huddle. Sometimes it’s a run play called first, and if the look isn’t right, he alerts to the second play, which is the pass. That double tap is the universal signal that they’re switching to the second play.

AA: What is the process like when you’re playing with a receiver or lineman you have little to no experience with (i.e. a player just promoted from the practice squad or recently acquired the week of the game)?

When you’ve got new guys — maybe a new lineman, a backup receiver, or a new center — it’s not going to be perfect. You try to get as many practice reps as possible during the week, especially with the center, because that exchange is so important. If it’s a practice squad receiver coming up, you should’ve already been throwing routes with him just in case. You do the best you can — keep the game plan simple for them. Say, “Hey, these are the plays and routes you need to know.” You remind them on the sideline, make quick adjustments, and just try to make it work.

AA: What’s it like for a quarterback when your team’s defense is on the field? How much of that time is spent fixing offensive issues and how much of it is spent being keyed into what’s still happening in a game?

PM: When the defense is on the field, yeah, you’re making adjustments at first — looking at plays on the tablet, talking with receivers and coaches. But once that’s done, you’re watching like a fan. You’re pulling for your defense, hoping they get a stop or a turnover.

When they give up a big play, you feel that same frustration fans do — you’re sitting there thinking, “Man, when are we getting the ball back?” But when they make a play, you’re fired up, high-fiving guys, ready to go put points on the board.

You kind of get into a rhythm: you warm up on third downs just in case you’re going back in, then sit back down if the defense gives up a first down. Sometimes you get a lot of warm-up throws in if your defense can’t get off the field. But that’s all part of it — you stay ready, stay locked in, and wait for your chance to go back out there.