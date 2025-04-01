An April Fools’ video for a ManningCast infomercial. (Omaha Productions.)

The ManningCast has done plenty of funny promotions over the years, including during April Fool’s Day.

That’s the case again this year, as Omaha Productions released a video Tuesday that makes hosts Peyton and Eli Manning available for infomercials, using various edited clips from past ManningCast broadcasts as well as footage from movies and TV shows.

“America loves Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast. But did you know the Manning brothers are available to altcast more than just Monday Night Football? That’s right! You can hire Peyton and Eli to do a ManningCast of anything, from family football games [over footage of a family football game in Wedding Crashers] to corporate events [over footage of Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer awkwardly dancing on stage at the launch of Windows 95] to dinners with loved ones [over footage from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation] to cooking for friends [over the famed Kevin spilling chili scene from The Office]. You can even book the Mannings to do a ManningCast of you at work [over footage of Scott Van Pelt’s appearance on the show]. And book the Mannings in the next 20 minutes and get a free celebrity added to your ManningCast [over clips of some of their various guests]. Just call 877-PEYTELI!”

That number listed at the end (along with a “No refunds. Quarter–zips not included” disclaimer) has a message from the Mannings revealing that this is a prank and gives people an opportunity to leave a voice message that might be used on a future ManningCast.

Over the years, Omaha (the production company founded by Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz, which just got a funding boost from Silver Lake’s new fund) has done plenty of fun and unconventional things to promote the ManningCast. Last year’s April Fools’ video saw footage of NFL players acting as ManningCast producers (and bringing the frequent roasts of Peyton and Eli). They also did a 10-minute ManningCast: The Musical video with more than 40 guests to release their schedule last fall, and tabbed Eli to reference that in a musical recap of this season’s guests in January.

In any case, the brothers are set to keep their ManningCast rolling for some time. And that altcast has already been cited as a key part of Disney’s plans for 2027 Super Bowl coverage across ABC and ESPN platforms. So they won’t need to pivot to infomercials advertising that they can altcast family dinners just yet.