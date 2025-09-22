As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, one of the franchise’s most famous fans is set to appear on the ManningCast.
Awful Announcing has learned that Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps will be joining Monday night’s simulcast. The episode marks the second ManningCast of the season, following the Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, which featured comedian and actor Bill Murray and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss as guests.
A native of Baltimore, Phelps has frequently displayed his Ravens fandom throughout his storied swimming career. For nearly two decades, the most decorated Olympian in history has been a regular attendee at the team’s games and even filmed a segment teaching Ravens players how to swim, in addition to delivering a pep talk alongside Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis this past summer.
This year’s slate of ManningCast broadcasts marks the fifth season of the Sports Emmy Award-winning simulcast. Last month, ESPN and Omaha Productions released their full schedule for the 2025 campaign, which includes a 12th regular-season game and the following matchups:
Week 1: Vikings at Bears
Week 3: Lions at Ravens
Week 5: Chiefs at Jaguars
Week 8: Commanders at Chiefs
Week 9: Cardinals at Cowboys
Week 10: Eagles at Packers
Week 11: Cowboys at Raiders
Week 12: Panthers at 49ers
Week 13: Giants at Patriots
Week 15: Dolphins at Steelers
Week 18: Saturday doubleheader game (TBD)
Playoffs: Wild Card Game
