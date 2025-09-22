Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, one of the franchise’s most famous fans is set to appear on the ManningCast.

Awful Announcing has learned that Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps will be joining Monday night’s simulcast. The episode marks the second ManningCast of the season, following the Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, which featured comedian and actor Bill Murray and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss as guests.

A native of Baltimore, Phelps has frequently displayed his Ravens fandom throughout his storied swimming career. For nearly two decades, the most decorated Olympian in history has been a regular attendee at the team’s games and even filmed a segment teaching Ravens players how to swim, in addition to delivering a pep talk alongside Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis this past summer.

This year’s slate of ManningCast broadcasts marks the fifth season of the Sports Emmy Award-winning simulcast. Last month, ESPN and Omaha Productions released their full schedule for the 2025 campaign, which includes a 12th regular-season game and the following matchups:

Week 1: Vikings at Bears

Week 3: Lions at Ravens

Week 5: Chiefs at Jaguars

Week 8: Commanders at Chiefs

Week 9: Cardinals at Cowboys

Week 10: Eagles at Packers

Week 11: Cowboys at Raiders

Week 12: Panthers at 49ers

Week 13: Giants at Patriots

Week 15: Dolphins at Steelers

Week 18: Saturday doubleheader game (TBD)

Playoffs: Wild Card Game