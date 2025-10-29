Photo credit: This is Football

Jim Nantz joined This is Football to preview the upcoming matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but it began with a grieving session after host Kevin Clark lost his father earlier this week.

Jim Clark, a historian, UCF lecturer and journalist, passed away after suffering a heart attack this week at the age of 78. Kevin Clark shared that he opted to keep his scheduled interview with Nantz because that’s what his father would have wanted. And while they talked plenty of football, the podcast began with Nantz taking an interest in what Clark was going through.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I can’t think of anything that is more fitting of a tribute than to do this,” Clark told Nantz. “I was doing ESPN Radio Sunday morning and I was just laughing because I had to ask out because my mom had told me the news and all I could hear was him saying, ‘Get back to work, you talk about football for a living, this is not hard!’ He was a historian, he loved what he did and his philosophy was always, if you love what you do, you want to keep doing it.”

Nantz then caused Clark to get a little emotional by asking him to reflect on how much joy he brought his father. And he later shared advice that was given to him by Arnold Palmer.

When Nantz was offered the opportunity to give up sportscasting for CBS This Morning 20 years ago, he wasn’t able to discuss the potential career change with his father, whose health was failing.

“I grieved because my dad wasn’t able to consult me on this,” Nantz told Clark. “He was deep down the road on his battle with Alzheimer’s.”

Nantz obviously opted to bypass the CBS This Morning opportunity and stick to sports. And soon after, while at Augusta, Palmer asked him how he came to the decision.

“I told him it was hard… because my dad wasn’t there to be able to talk it through,” Nantz recalled of his conversation with Palmer. “Arnold said, ‘You don’t understand, your dad made that decision with you… he was talking the whole time, you just didn’t realize it.’ Arnold had big hands, like a baseball mitt. He reached and he almost knocked me over, he kept hitting me right here in the heart. He says, Jim he was right here.’

“That’s the best advice I can tell you,” Nantz said to Clark. “As you march on, your career, as magical, hugely successful, it’s only gonna get bigger, you got so many roads to conquer and great things to achieve, he’s still going to be right there, just like Arnold said.”

Nantz is a legendary sports announcer. But if there’s one thing he’s ever criticized for, it could be seeming like he’s trying too hard to say the perfect thing at the right moment. Nantz, however, never seemed more genuine and relatable than he did on This is Football with Kevin Clark. And just in case Clark was still having any reservations about doing the interview the week his father passed, Nantz quickly eased those concerns.