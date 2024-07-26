Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions has put itself at the forefront of making docuseries and documentaries as they relate to the wide world of sports, but mainly, the focus has been on the NFL, helping produce Netflix’s Quarterback and Receiver, amongst other projects.

Well, now we’ll see a franchise get a project under the umbrella of Manning’s production company. The Green Bay Packers recently announced at their annual shareholders meeting that they are collaborating with Omaha Productions on a potential docuseries.

It was Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy who teased the docuseries, though he was mum on details. And while he provided no specifics about release dates or distribution platform, Murphy did, however, indicate that more details about the documentary would be shared soon.

“It will really focus on the history and tradition of the Packers and then, obviously, all the way to the modern day,” Murphy said, according to Kendra Meinert of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The project isn’t necessarily a state secret or new news, as Manning was actively at Green Bay’s training camp last summer, making no secrets about his appearance. But this is seemingly the first time the Packers’ organization has confirmed an ongoing docuseries on their sides of things.

Maybe the Packers have an extra No. 1️⃣8️⃣ jersey sitting around for Peyton Manning. (Actually, his production company is here to talk about a potential project). pic.twitter.com/6g0MtNjpHf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 31, 2023

“We are really excited (about the Manning docuseries). Look at the stuff Omaha has done,” Murphy said Monday, per the Press Gazette. “It’s really well done.”

Murphy added that he believes the documentary will be immensely popular with the team’s fanbase. And that’s undoubtedly true, considering the Packers boast one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. With legends like Vince Lombardi, Reggie White, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers woven into its history, there’s not exactly a shortage of topics to hone in on.

[Green Bay Press Gazette]