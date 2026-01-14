Credit: ESPN/Omaha Productions

Now in its fifth season, the Monday Night Football ManningCast might not be the viral sensation it once was, but Peyton and Eli Manning are still attracting some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and even politics to talk football with them on ESPN2.

Monday’s telecast of the Houston Texans’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Playoffs wild-card round was their final appearance of the season, but the show will return next year and even call their first Super Bowl.

As for who the special guests will be for that broadcast, we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, Eli chatted with Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy and shared some insights on his favorite guests from this year as well as the white whales he and Peyton hope to land in the future.

Manning told FOS that his favorite guest from this season was former President George W. Bush, the second former POTUS they’ve had on the program.

“The fact [that] I’m interviewing a president? That should not be happening. I’m not qualified to do that. But he agreed to come on—and he was fabulous,” said Manning. “His team was very protective: Only ask these questions. Don’t get off the script. It was one of the few times where we were very much supposed to stick to the script. Before we even asked the question, [Bush] led us all over the place. We didn’t stick to the script at all. He’s such a fun person to be around. He was having fun with it.”

Peyton Manning: “Mr. President, when you were growing up, did you think you would go into public service?” George W. Bush: “No. I would’ve behaved a hell of a lot better in college.” https://t.co/NfPvxP367U pic.twitter.com/q3lsetZAPn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2025

Manning also namechecked Lainey Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Marshawn Lynch as guests who are great because they don’t follow a script.

The Mannings have landed some pretty big names to join them on the broadcast, including The Rock, Will Ferrell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Sandler, LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Charles Barkley. Eli said that they still have several “white whales” in mind to land at some point, though that list is ever-evolving.

“We have our white whale list of people,” he said. “Larry David has been on that one. I’m a Seinfeld guy; I’d love to get Jerry Seinfeld as well. Tiger Woods is a name that’s been on that. You have conversations when you see these people out and about. It’s fun when you see somebody at a Super Bowl or at an event. You see someone, you talk to them, you bring it up: “We’d love to have you on ManningCast.” You learn who they grew up rooting for and watching. So you store that in the back of your mind—until you see the schedule. “Hmm, the Chicago Bears are on Monday night. Let’s get Bill Murray. We know he’s a big fan.” I’m a big Bill Murray fan. It all works out sometimes.”

By all accounts, it seems like the Mannings don’t have too many problems landing whoever they want, so expect to see Seinfeld and Woods in the triple box at some point soon.