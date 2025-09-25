Screen grab: Omaha Productions

This week, Omaha Productions will take a swing at golf coverage with a Ryder Cup pregame show called Breakfast at Bethpage.

And while it was previously revealed that Colin Jost will host the show, we now know some of the celebrities who will be joining the Saturday Night Live star.

Awful Announcing has learned that Jost’s guest list for the three-day event will include appearances from Nate Bargatze, Bobby Flay, Druski, Robert Pattinson, Niall Horan, Michael Phelps, Christopher McDonald, Ice-T, Jose Andres, Mathieu van der Poel and Michael Longfellow. Other yet-to-be announced guests will also join the show, with Marcello Hernandez, Hannah Berner and Roger Steele serving as correspondents.

“The Ryder Cup has always been about passion, energy, and unfobrrgettable moments,” a release for the event reads. “Now, with T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage, fans will get a new way to experience it all—laughs, insight, celebrity cameos, and the roar of the crowd—before a single shot is struck.”

Friday and Saturday’s editions of Breakfast at Bethpage will take place from 6-8 a.m. each day, bleeding into the first hour of tee times at the biennial golf event. Meanwhile, Sunday’s episode will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET, leading into the first hour of the final round.

Breakfast at Bethpage will be available on Peacock, as well as on RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app and the Ryder Cup’s YouTube page. The show is sponsored by T-Mobile and touts itself as “Omaha Productions’ first-ever end-to-end 5G-connected broadcast.”

“From live crowd reactions at the grandstand to the tradition of fans sprinting for the best seats at sunrise, every moment will be captured in real time and streamed straight to your screen,” the release reads.

More information regarding Breakfast at Bethpage can be found on the Ryder Cup’s website.