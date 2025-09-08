Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The first ManningCast of the 2025 NFL season will be a star-studded affair.

On Sunday, Peyton and Eli Manning announced that Randy Moss will be a guest on Monday night’s watch-along of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. But despite the Hall of Fame wide receiver’s Vikings ties, Bears fans will have some representation too, with Awful Announcing having learned that Bill Murray will also appear on Monday’s broadcast.

Ahead of Murray’s announcement, Omaha Productions created a promo video for the appearance inspired by the actor and comedian’s 1993 classic Groundhog Day.

Monday night’s ManningCast will kickoff the fifth season of the Sports Emmy Award-winning simulcast. Last week, ESPN and Omaha Productions released their full schedule for the 2025 campaign, which will include now include a 12th regular-season game and the following matchups:

Week 1: Vikings at Bears

Week 3: Lions at Ravens

Week 5: Chiefs at Jaguars

Week 8: Commanders at Chiefs

Week 9: Cardinals at Cowboys

Week 10: Eagles at Packers

Week 11: Cowboys at Raiders

Week 12: Panthers at 49ers

Week 13: Giants at Patriots

Week 15: Dolphins at Steelers

Week 18: Saturday doubleheader game (TBD)

Playoffs: Wild Card Game

While last season’s ManningCasts featured Bill Belichick in a reoccurring role, it doesn’t appear that the Manning brothers will be replacing the now-North Carolina head coach. Instead, the former NFL quarterbacks are sticking to their tried and true formula of sprinkling their broadcasts with former players, coaches and celebrity fans, with Monday’s episode featuring one of the greatest wide receivers to have ever played and an all-time comedy legend.