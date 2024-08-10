Team USA fans celebrate winning against Team Brazil in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Parc des Princes. Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
GamblingOlympicsBy Sean Keeley on

The Olympics are meant to unite us.

The games are supposed to give us a reason to rally together in support of a common appreciation.

They are an opportunity for us to put aside our petty differences and find common ground around a singular focus.

While the sporting events are the most obvious way this happens, there’s something to be said for the way the lack of gambling commercials during NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics has truly brought us together.

The sentiment was perhaps best expressed by Reddit user danielbauer1375, whose comments went viral on X.

“One of the most refreshing things about watching the Olympics has been the total absence of gambling ads and discussion,” they wrote on the Bill Simmons subreddit. “I had almost forgotten what it was like to not be inundated with FanDuel or DraftKings ads every commercial break. And there haven’t been any conversations about odds or major upsets as they pertain to odds. It’s just pure sport, and it’s awesome.”

This person wasn’t alone in feeling this way.

Enjoy this feeling while you can. The NFL and college football return in a few weeks and with them comes that inundation of sports betting ads and odds information peppered into the scorebugs, to say nothing of in-app betting and media personalities shilling during games, TV shows, and commercials. Even though sports betting companies slowed down ad spending last year, they’re still spending over $1 billion.

Who knew the Olympics would add a whole new level of purity to the sportswatching experience simply by doing nothing?

[danielbauer1375]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley