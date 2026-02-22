Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For the first time since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980 and the third time in history, the United States men’s hockey team has won the Olympic gold medal.

Jack Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime to give the USA a 2-1 win over Canada in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Kenny Albert handled the USA-Canada play-by-play for NBC, alongside color commentator Eddie Olczyk and “Inside the Glass” analyst Brian Boucher.

THE USA IS GOLDEN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1980! 🥇🇺🇸🏆 🎙️Kenny Albert with the call for NBCpic.twitter.com/MCtuDPUkeb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 22, 2026

Albert: “And it’s Wereneski, now Jack Hughes, pokes it around Makar! United States with numbers! Back across it comes! JACK HUGHES WINS IT! THE GOLDEN GOAL FOR THE UNITED STATES! FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE 1980 MIRACLE, THE UNITED STATES TAKES THE GOLD! JACK HUGHES BEATING JORDAN BINNINGTON!”

The game was televised on CBC in Canada, with Chris Cuthbert on the play-by-play duties.

Here’s how the USA’s golden goal sounded on the Canadian broadcast:

Cuthbert: “Shot! Scores! Jack Hughes has won it for the United States!”

“On the anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, Team USA wins in overtime and has their third-ever men’s Olympic gold medal,” Cuthbert added after a minute of silence.

As was the case for Albert’s call of the USA women’s hockey gold medal victory over Canada, he received rave reviews for his commentary of the USA men’s golden goal.

Kenny Albert deserves a gold medal for his performance during the games. https://t.co/Y9tdDBIu6F — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) February 22, 2026

And another master class in broadcasting by @KennyAlbert https://t.co/0wbWaFjJ0f — Nicholas Pearl (@Wonderful_Radio) February 22, 2026

Well done Kenny Albert! https://t.co/l5VdfOtAm7 — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 22, 2026

Phenomenal call by Kenny Albert https://t.co/5IwaOrgNRN — Kurt Darling (@KurtDarling_PBP) February 22, 2026

Kenny Albert stepped-up to the moment and delivered the call in the best way possible! https://t.co/CscvDm5bBK — Jeremy Davis (@jeremyndavis) February 22, 2026

It was a fitting way to cap off an excellent Olympic run for Albert, and now he’s part of an incredible moment that will go down in USA hockey history.