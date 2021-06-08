Simone Biles is looking to win even more gold at Tokyo this year, and a new docuseries promises a look at her preparation for this years delayed competition, in addition to exploring how she got to the pinnacle of her sport.

The seven-part series Simone vs Herself will stream on Facebook Watch, and it’s set to premiere on June 15th.

The trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Simone vs. Herself is part of the same series of Facebook Watch documentaries that brought us Tom vs. Time, and is directed by Gotham Chopra. It debuts at the right moment, of course; the Tokyo games are currently still set to begin on July 23rd.

This is what Biles had to say about the series when it was announced in February:

“My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I’ve been trying to prove myself to others,” Biles said in a statement. “My mom has always encouraged me to be the ‘best Simone I can be’ and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo.” With the docuseries, Biles said, she wants to ‘share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too.”

Gymnastics only really gets the spotlight once every four (or five, in this case) years, so for an athlete like Biles, the moments of competition are magnified to ridiculous heights. She’s clearly a face of the American Olympic team headed to Tokyo, and if the series can offer any kind of insight into her process and story, it could very well make for excellent preparation or companion viewing this summer.

[Variety]