On Friday, NBC announced that their coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony would be cohosted by the network’s figure skating broadcast trio of Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir. This follows precedence for NBC, as the Gannon/Lipinski/Weir triad also hosted the Closing Ceremony coverage in both 2018 (PyeongChang) and 2021 (Tokyo).

Sam Brock, Andrea Joyce, and Anne Thompson will all be on-site in Beijing for the Closing Ceremony.

Mike Tirico will also host Olympic Gold at 7 PM ET Sunday night prior to the Closing Ceremony coverage on NBC and Peacock.

The Closing Ceremony begins at 7 AM ET and will air live on Peacock and the NBC Sports app (airing with natural sound), with the tape delayed version airing at 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday marks the end of NBC’s Olympics coverage for 2022, with the Games returning in the summer of 2024 from Paris, a much more convenient time zone for American viewers. The 2026 winter Games also take place in Europe, the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

[NBC Sports]