Steph Curry and Doug Gottlieb. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Steph Curry, left); Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Doug Gottlieb, right). Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Steph Curry, left); Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Doug Gottlieb, right).
College BasketballNBAOlympicsTwitterBy Michael Dixon on

Being wrong is part of being human. It happens to everyone. But rarely has anyone been proven wrong as quickly, dramatically and publicly Doug Gottlieb was on Saturday.

Basketball fans — at least those cheering for Team USA — got a glimpse into what Golden State Warriors fans have seen throughout Steph Curry’s career. Curry’s 24 points lead Team USA in Saturday’s gold medal game win over France at the Summer Olympics in Paris. Curry not only led the team in scoring but buried four three-pointers in the game’s final three minutes, which helped the American team fight off a charge from France.

It was an absolutely dazzling display that had even the French crowd cheering with appreciation.

But Curry’s strong performance did more than win a gold medal.

In addition to sealing a gold medal win, it also quickly squashed a post that Gottlieb made on X (formerly Twitter) just before the run.

“Steph ain’t helping kids. Loose with ball, minus defensively,” said Gottlieb, the longtime talk show host and head coach men’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay.

There was no shortage of people ready to troll Gottlieb.

Gottlieb, to his credit, at least didn’t double down. He acknowledged Curry’s brilliant final stretch.

When something you say ages like fine milk, taking the L is usually the best strategy.

[Doug Gottlieb on X]

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon