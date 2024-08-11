Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Steph Curry, left); Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Doug Gottlieb, right).

Being wrong is part of being human. It happens to everyone. But rarely has anyone been proven wrong as quickly, dramatically and publicly Doug Gottlieb was on Saturday.

Basketball fans — at least those cheering for Team USA — got a glimpse into what Golden State Warriors fans have seen throughout Steph Curry’s career. Curry’s 24 points lead Team USA in Saturday’s gold medal game win over France at the Summer Olympics in Paris. Curry not only led the team in scoring but buried four three-pointers in the game’s final three minutes, which helped the American team fight off a charge from France.

It was an absolutely dazzling display that had even the French crowd cheering with appreciation.

“OOOOOOH! IT’S A GOLDEN DAGGER! CURRY! UNCONSCIOUS IN THE FOURTH!… EIGHT THREES FOR CURRY! HE HAS SENT THE FRENCH CROWD INTO A FRENZY THEY WILL NEVER FORGET!” – Noah Eagle with the Steph Curry/Team USA dagger call for NBC🇺🇸🏀🥇🎙️🔥🔥 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vkjd9gg6Mu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2024

But Curry’s strong performance did more than win a gold medal.

In addition to sealing a gold medal win, it also quickly squashed a post that Gottlieb made on X (formerly Twitter) just before the run.

“Steph ain’t helping kids. Loose with ball, minus defensively,” said Gottlieb, the longtime talk show host and head coach men’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay.

Steph ain’t helping kids. Loose with ball, minus defensively — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 10, 2024

There was no shortage of people ready to troll Gottlieb.

If I’m an opponent in a recruiting battle against Wisconsin Green Bay I’m sending this tweet to the recruit https://t.co/ytjX49j0Pv — Curry Hicks Sage (@CurryHicksSage) August 10, 2024

Green Bay should fire you for this tweet https://t.co/nXjDdOzORC — Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) August 10, 2024

Gottlieb, to his credit, at least didn’t double down. He acknowledged Curry’s brilliant final stretch.

3 3s later… Chef Curry has shut me the F up https://t.co/HPHsj8Reu4 — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 10, 2024

17 3s in the last two games? That is nuts – last shot is an all timer — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 10, 2024

I can’t recall anyone hitting 4 3s in a row to close out a champ game. Ever. The last one defies any description https://t.co/SbeTWmg93V — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 10, 2024

When something you say ages like fine milk, taking the L is usually the best strategy.

[Doug Gottlieb on X]