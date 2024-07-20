Steve Kerr Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA head coach Steve Kerr speaks to a player on the bench in the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NBAOlympicsBy Arthur Weinstein on

Steve Kerr became public enemy No. 1 on social media Saturday afternoon, as his Team USA appeared on the verge of getting blown out by South Sudan in an exhibition game in London.

Team USA eventually escaped the upset bid, winning 101-100, thanks to a late bucket from LeBron James.

But South Sudan (43.5-point underdogs) led by as many as 16 points in the first half, and carried a 14-point lead into halftime. Social media lit a fire under Kerr for everything from play design to substitutions.

The Team USA head coach admitted after the game he could have done better.

“I did not do a great job of preparing our team,” Kerr told reporters. “We did not focus enough on what they’re capable of, and that’s on me.”


Still, it was a spectacle to see sports media and fans turn on Kerr so viciously Saturday, for an exhibition game.


Once again, it was just an exhibition game.

But if Team USA struggles in Paris, who are fans going to blame? LeBron? Steph Curry? Or Kerr? We saw the answer to that Saturday.

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein