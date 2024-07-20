Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA head coach Steve Kerr speaks to a player on the bench in the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr became public enemy No. 1 on social media Saturday afternoon, as his Team USA appeared on the verge of getting blown out by South Sudan in an exhibition game in London.

Team USA eventually escaped the upset bid, winning 101-100, thanks to a late bucket from LeBron James.

Team USA — as a 43.5-point favorite😬– holds off South Sudan. 🏀🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/f56yZ4YYJS — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 20, 2024

But South Sudan (43.5-point underdogs) led by as many as 16 points in the first half, and carried a 14-point lead into halftime. Social media lit a fire under Kerr for everything from play design to substitutions.

The Team USA head coach admitted after the game he could have done better.

“I did not do a great job of preparing our team,” Kerr told reporters. “We did not focus enough on what they’re capable of, and that’s on me.”

Steve Kerr said he didn’t do a good job preparing #TeamUSA. pic.twitter.com/QlsZMNhpJv — Len Werle (@RealLennyCarlos) July 20, 2024



Still, it was a spectacle to see sports media and fans turn on Kerr so viciously Saturday, for an exhibition game.

The US needs to fire Steve Kerr. The US has been bad by US standards with him as head coach. It’s not just a near historic loss to South Sudan. It’s getting obliterated in the World Cup, overall not taking advantage of their strengths and not figuring out matchups — NBA Hoops Online (@NBABoards) July 20, 2024

SOUTH SUDAN IS LEADING THE UNITED STATES AT HALFTIME 😳 pic.twitter.com/Eql5dFnUir — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2024

Warriors fans watching the rest of the world criticize Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/iFnJIx4vPU — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 20, 2024

Didn’t watch the game yet but I assume Steve Kerr didn’t count on South Sudan having Air Bud on their squad. Poor scouting. — The Splash Brothers Karamazov (@ThomasAwful) July 20, 2024

After taking an 8-0 lead, Team USA has been outscored 58-36 versus South Sudan. A stunner ongoing in London as USA is getting blown out. Steve Kerr will need to make some adjustments within the rotation heading into the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/cuyPmPOHk7 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 20, 2024



Once again, it was just an exhibition game.

Hilarious game. As I’ve said last two weeks, if you have any real take from that game about #TeamUSA, you’re doing too much. When they showed real effort, they dominated. Simple as that. You’ll get 40 minutes of that each game at #Paris2024. https://t.co/Unx5t2nW8C — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) July 20, 2024

But if Team USA struggles in Paris, who are fans going to blame? LeBron? Steph Curry? Or Kerr? We saw the answer to that Saturday.