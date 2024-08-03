Snoop Dogg and Andrés Cantor. (Telemundo Deportes on X/Twitter.)

Over the years, Andrés Cantor has been renowned for his passionate and drawn-out “GOOAAAALLLLL!!!” calls. On Saturday, Cantor (who’s calling soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Telemundo) got to teach an unusual figure how to do those. That would be musician and producer Snoop Dogg, who’s serving as a roving correspondent for NBCUniversal at these Games.

A @SnoopDogg interview with @AndresCantorGOL led to Cantor teaching him how to call a goal, in enthusiastic fashion: pic.twitter.com/v8B7kUlmjH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

The whole thing here is a delightful addition to Telemundo’s Olympic coverage, with Snoop saying he’s a fan of Cantor’s and talking about the fun he’s been having throughout these Olympics (including carrying the torch and attending a wide variety of events). His “What stands out the most to me is the love and the peace and the unity that all these countries show to each other. Despite competing against each other, they actually love each other, they respect each other. And I think the world needs more of that, we need more peace, unity, so thank God for the Olympics” is a good line, too, as is “Man, you gotta hold that thang!”

And this adds to what’s been a very fun Olympics for Snoop content. Here are a few highlights:

Snoop Dogg is out here living his best life. That’s the way to live. 🤣 I love it. My man was Telemundo a few hours ago just chilling. @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/vWx8bG0wCd — Joey Polanco (@_BrooklynBear) August 3, 2024

This is Snoop Dogg’s Olympics. We’re just living in it. 😃#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/jz7F7Qx8t1 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 30, 2024

Snoop Dogg is really out here training with a U.S. Olympic fencing champ. Here he is w/ Miles Chamley-Watson. Watch w/ sound on. Snoop hit him with: “Time out! Hold on! Back that ass up. Come on, cuz. Where you from?” Miles: “This the definition of having fun while you train.… pic.twitter.com/uj5zBNCQIJ — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) July 31, 2024

But this is far from the first sports content involving Snoop. Here’s a selection of some of that from over the years:

Snoop Dogg did play by play for the LA Kings and obviously it was awesome https://t.co/YVq5BCm0Ma pic.twitter.com/IAvL3PJI5y — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 13, 2019

Snoop Dogg records himself watching a CFL game, and the results were great https://t.co/RPgWXc37kD pic.twitter.com/DxEtY2W3Fy — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 21, 2016

Snoop Dogg throws out first pitch, nearly nails camerman https://t.co/C0Wm8sIFKv pic.twitter.com/vc4WguJpNd — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 8, 2016

And, of course, there is his legendary 2007 Stanley Cup Final interview:

So Snoop is far from new to this. But it’s fun to hear him learning a goal call from Cantor.

