Over the years, Andrés Cantor has been renowned for his passionate and drawn-out “GOOAAAALLLLL!!!” calls. On Saturday, Cantor (who’s calling soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Telemundo) got to teach an unusual figure how to do those. That would be musician and producer Snoop Dogg, who’s serving as a roving correspondent for NBCUniversal at these Games.

The whole thing here is a delightful addition to Telemundo’s Olympic coverage, with Snoop saying he’s a fan of Cantor’s and talking about the fun he’s been having throughout these Olympics (including carrying the torch and attending a wide variety of events). His “What stands out the most to me is the love and the peace and the unity that all these countries show to each other. Despite competing against each other, they actually love each other, they respect each other. And I think the world needs more of that, we need more peace, unity, so thank God for the Olympics” is a good line, too, as is “Man, you gotta hold that thang!”

And this adds to what’s been a very fun Olympics for Snoop content. Here are a few highlights:

But this is far from the first sports content involving Snoop. Here’s a selection of some of that from over the years:

And, of course, there is his legendary 2007 Stanley Cup Final interview:

So Snoop is far from new to this. But it’s fun to hear him learning a goal call from Cantor.

