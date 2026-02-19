Credit: The SKip Bayless Show, imagn images

God bless Skip Bayless. Even after he has been sidelined from national sports media, he still has a unique skill in offering just enough laughable takes that allows him back into the mainstream long enough for a reminder of what we have missed since his relegation from the spotlight. And this time, it was his bizarre “message” to the NHL.

Like a lot of Americans, Bayless has been plugged into the Olympics. And while trying to bodycheck his way into the conversation, he was tweeting about the USA’s thrilling quarterfinal hockey victory over Sweden. The USA won 2-1 thanks to an OT goal from Quinn Hughes during the 3-v-3 extra period.

“Quinn Hughes shoots, HE SCORES! HE SCORES! QUINN HUGHES IN OVERTIME WINS IT! AND THE UNITED STATES WILL MOVE ON AND FACE SLOVAKIA IN THE SEMIS!” Kenny Albert with the NBC call. 🏒🇺🇸🚨🎙️pic.twitter.com/cROidawlho — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2026

In his infinite wisdom, live-tweeting the event and celebrating the victory wasn’t enough. Bayless also included his thoughts on the entertainment and value in having less players on the ice for overtime. And he also asked if the NHL was listening for some reason that apparently only he is aware of.

WE WIN IN OVERTIME. USA beats Sweden in Olympic hockey. You know, 3-on-3 is much more fun to watch. More open ice. More 1-on-1 shots on goal. Less lucky-bounce high-traffic goals in front of net. Listening, NHL? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 18, 2026

Predictably, pretty much the entire internet dunked on Skip for trying to teach the NHL a lesson about implementing 3-v-3 hockey in overtime, something that has been a thing in the league for ten years. In fact, this is just the second Olympics that the 3-v-3 overtime format is being used after the NHL had been using it for years.

LOL this guy just watched his first Hockey game !!! It’s so cute he found overtime https://t.co/koTy5jZ8wi — jason demers (@jasondemers5) February 19, 2026

Skip not knowing the NHL has 3v3 OT and putting out a tweet with shouty capitals only to be way off base is the most Skip Bayless thing imaginable. https://t.co/i4PZja8qZl — Rachel Kryshak 🇨🇦 (@RachelKryshak) February 19, 2026

Skip still has his fastball https://t.co/ioi04R9uEQ — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) February 19, 2026

“They have the Internet on computers now?” https://t.co/Pi8bfqqOOH — Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) February 19, 2026

hasn’t tweeted about the nhl in 16 years https://t.co/M952Lpncj2 pic.twitter.com/xa6ejlDjkL — drew (@anndroo) February 19, 2026

Now, theoretically Bayless could get out of this by suggesting that he was purely talking about playoff hockey moving to the 3v3 version instead of the traditional 5v5 sudden death format that goes back into place once the postseason arrives. But let’s be honest, that would be even more insane given playoff overtime hockey is one of the best and most pure things in all of sports.

It never really goes well when embrace debate impostors actually try to discuss real sports instead of clutch genes, mythical faces of leagues, legacy debates, and hot takes. It is somehow fitting that Skip Bayless has no clue about the NHL given his former ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith was famously late to the party in believing that the league still had ties years after shootouts were in place.

Maybe Skip should go back to what he does best, dedicating 23 minute videos to Micah Parsons and the Cowboys, instead of acting like an expert while paying attention to hockey for the first time since the days of Gordie Howe.