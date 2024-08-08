Photo credit: NBC

You can take Skip Bayless away from hot take TV, but you can’t take the LeBron James hot takes away from Skip Bayless.

Bayless may have exited Undisputed and FS1 last week, but it won’t stop the 72-year-old from continuing to engage in his favorite hobby thing by trolling LeBron. And Tuesday night, after Team USA men’s basketball dominated Brazil 122-87, Bayless recorded a social media video to troll LeBron.



“Man, I love LeBron James,” Bayless said sarcastically. “He is the all-time drama king. He has saved so many boring games by a new subplot or some backstory or some new narrative that I didn’t see coming. Today against Brazil was classic, they didn’t belong in this game. It was a complete mismatch. And who saved the day? Who brought the new narrative? LeBron.

“I think he got hit in the face in the third quarter…I’m thinking God, is he really hurt? Then he goes to the locker room and he’s gone for most of the second half until near the end of the game. He makes a triumphant reentry into the arena, huge standing ovation, he crowns himself and I’m saying, thank you God for LeBron James. He’s just fine…He’s going to win the MVP…I love you, man.”

The crowning thing by LeBron in response to the standing ovation was weird, especially after it was revealed the crowd was more likely cheering French swimmer Léon Marchand. But the rest of this was Skip being Skip. Just in case you missed the game against Brazil, it was not a classic, it was not a mismatch in the way Bayless meant, and LeBron did not save the day for USA, nor did they need him to. But LeBron does deserve credit for continuing to be an endless content provider for Bayless.

It’s official, Bayless hasn’t missed a beat since being out of work. Others may have opted to log off and take some time after losing their job, but not Skip. And while it certainly seemed like the FS1 audience grew tired of his act, Bayless proved his schtick is still more than capable of garnering some attention on social media.

