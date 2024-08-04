Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Everyone wonders what’s next for Simone Biles.

Will she return for another Olympics in 2028? Or is she capping her incredible career in the Paris Olympics?

There’s plenty of time for Biles to decide her future plans. She just doesn’t want to talk about her decision immediately following a gold medal-winning event in Paris.

The gymnast posted a couple of messages on X Sunday morning, chiding reporters who ask her, or any athlete, “what’s next?” right after a winning performance.

It’s understandable that reporters want to ask a question that everyone is wondering. Yet Biles spoke for many athletes who find themselves faced with similar questions under similar circumstances. Let the athletes celebrate their achievement in the moment.

Fans had plenty of fun with Biles’ posts. One fan asked “What is your next step after winning Gold medal??” Biles responded, “Babysitting the medal.”

For any athlete who wants to prank the media with an off-the-wall response to such a question, fans had plenty of suggestions.

