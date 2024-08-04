Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone wonders what’s next for Simone Biles.

Will she return for another Olympics in 2028? Or is she capping her incredible career in the Paris Olympics?

There’s plenty of time for Biles to decide her future plans. She just doesn’t want to talk about her decision immediately following a gold medal-winning event in Paris.

The gymnast posted a couple of messages on X Sunday morning, chiding reporters who ask her, or any athlete, “what’s next?” right after a winning performance.

you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

It’s understandable that reporters want to ask a question that everyone is wondering. Yet Biles spoke for many athletes who find themselves faced with similar questions under similar circumstances. Let the athletes celebrate their achievement in the moment.

Fans had plenty of fun with Biles’ posts. One fan asked “What is your next step after winning Gold medal??” Biles responded, “Babysitting the medal.”

What is your next step after winning Gold medal?? — Malkia Nyuki 👑 (@nyuki_malkia) August 4, 2024

babysitting the medal — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

For any athlete who wants to prank the media with an off-the-wall response to such a question, fans had plenty of suggestions.

Repeat this for all life milestones please: “Congrats on your wedding, when are you having a baby?” “Congrats on your baby, when are you having another baby?” Let people revel in something for a while before moving on to what’s next Congrats on this Olympics! You are #TheGOAT — Peep Peep (@peeppeeparoo) August 4, 2024

“i’m goin to disneyland!” a time honored response — David Goldfarb (@locust9) August 4, 2024

You should just have some really crazy answers ready: “I’m gonna climb Mount Everest with a blindfold on.” “I’m going to buy Nebraska.” “I’ve always wanted to work at a Best Buy” — Matt Williams (@MattWi77iams) August 4, 2024

The correct answer is “I’m just going to wallow in my own magnificence for a while.” — Anthony Ward (@shnozzmoana) August 4, 2024

Yeah! Normalize asking AI instead! Here’s what Grok says will happen: After her stellar performance at the Olympics, Simone Biles might consider a few options: 1. **Take a well-deserved break**: She could use some downtime to relax and recharge after the intense training and… — Bob Walker (@rwalker1072) August 4, 2024

Just say you are off to the pub to celebrate 🥳 🥂

Even if it’s just drinking juice😏 — Neigh Chance (@littledarkhorse) August 4, 2024

This quote should appear in the Main Press Center on a gigantic sign. Don’t rely on some formulaic approach that fails to capture the context of the moment. https://t.co/TdohMn1GzD — Malcolm Moran (@malcolm_moran) August 4, 2024

