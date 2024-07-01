Photo credit: ESPN

We’re used to seeing Shannon Sharpe battle Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, but who saw the Jamaican Prime Minister entering the picture?

Last week on First Take, Sharpe boasted to Stephen A. Smith about the USA women’s Olympic track and field roster by claiming Jamaica had better watch out, and their Prime Minister took note.

“I was watching a video before of an American commentator saying, ‘We’re coming for you, Jamaica,’” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said over the weekend. “Of course, one commentator was saying, ‘Hey, hey, hey, don’t do that because these Jamaicans, their talent pool is deep.’ And of course…our talent pool is deep.”

The two commentators Holness referenced were Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe is the one issuing a warning for Jamaica, while Smith is the more measured personality by urging his First Take co-host not to poke the bear. Monday morning on First Take, however, Sharpe heard the Jamaican Prime Minister’s response and doubled down.

Come for Shannon Sharpe’s feud with the Jamaican Prime Minister, stay for Kendrick Perkins’ reaction to Stephen A. Smith’s Jamaican accent. pic.twitter.com/Vy69M3VOpO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 1, 2024



“I stand by it,” Sharpe insisted. “Sha’Carri [Richardson] got something for Shericka Jackson in the 100 meter. Our women 4×1 gonna spank ya. Our women 4×4 gonna do it to ya again…you talk about your talent pool is deep? Do you understand that we leaving people home that can make 95, 99% of everybody else’s team? We leaving them home! Y’all better stop playing.”

This is the content we needed to combat any thought of a potential summer drought for daytime sports talk topics. The most surprising thing about this back-and-forth is the fact that the Jamaican Prime Minister is spending time watching First Take. But the most amazing thing about the above clip was Kendrick Perkins’ reaction to Stephen A’s Jamaican accent.

[First Take]