Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian Serena Williams husband, Alexis Ohanian, was mistakenly called her “umbrella holder” during the Olympics opening ceremony. Photo Credit: NBC
Heavy rain fell throughout Friday’s Paris Olympics opening ceremony, creating a huge hassle for athletes, performers, media and fans.

There were umbrellas everywhere. For example, Serena Williams walked the red carpet shielded by a large umbrella, a scene reported by British sports reporter Laura Woods on EuroSport.

Woods said the fact Williams had someone carrying the umbrella showed her importance.

“[Williams] looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella,” Woods said. “Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you.”

Problem: The “umbrella holder” trailing Williams was her husband, Alexis Ohanian. He dutifully carried the umbrella for Williams and their daughter, Olympia.


By the way, Ohanian is kind of a celebrity himself. He co-founded Reddit.

While the video is not available in the U.S., there were enough images circulating on X to show the scene and that everyone got a good laugh out of the gaffe, including Ohanian.


