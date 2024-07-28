Serena Williams husband, Alexis Ohanian, was mistakenly called her “umbrella holder” during the Olympics opening ceremony. Photo Credit: NBC

Heavy rain fell throughout Friday’s Paris Olympics opening ceremony, creating a huge hassle for athletes, performers, media and fans.

There were umbrellas everywhere. For example, Serena Williams walked the red carpet shielded by a large umbrella, a scene reported by British sports reporter Laura Woods on EuroSport.

Woods said the fact Williams had someone carrying the umbrella showed her importance.

“[Williams] looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella,” Woods said. “Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you.”

Problem: The “umbrella holder” trailing Williams was her husband, Alexis Ohanian. He dutifully carried the umbrella for Williams and their daughter, Olympia.

TV commentator: “Serena Williams even has her own personal umbrella holder” FYI… the ‘umbrella holder’ ’is Alexis Ohanian, her husband. He’s one of the founders of Reddit. 💀 pic.twitter.com/eq4BhYCzle — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 26, 2024



By the way, Ohanian is kind of a celebrity himself. He co-founded Reddit.

While the video is not available in the U.S., there were enough images circulating on X to show the scene and that everyone got a good laugh out of the gaffe, including Ohanian.

I’m also Olympia’s personal umbrella holder pic.twitter.com/achK8EkUib — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) July 27, 2024

Normalize humbling men by referring to them as the random tasks they perform. My husband is my personal chef and part-time housekeeper. https://t.co/FztMOCnxMY — Rose (@RoseHarding) July 27, 2024

Makes a nice change for male spouses of celebrities to be mistaken for hired help https://t.co/0Z57I66kjV — Steve Parks (@steveparks) July 26, 2024



