The year 2026 will be a busy one for Rebecca Lowe.

The popular NBC Sports host has served as the face of the network’s English Premier League coverage for over a decade. But in a unique arrangement, she will also work this summer for Fox Sports as a host for the network’s World Cup coverage.

But there’s another major global sporting event that Lowe has also been a big part of over the last several years happening in 2026, the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. And once again, Rebecca Lowe will serve as the daytime host for NBC and Peacock throughout the games.

According to the NBC announcement, it will be the seventh straight Olympics where Lowe will serve as a host. That makes her the longest serving host currently on NBC’s Olympic roster, which is a significant accomplishment.

Rebecca Lowe will serve for the seventh consecutive Olympics as an NBC daytime host at the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Italy, it was announced today. The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock. Lowe, whose seven consecutive Olympic hosting assignments marks the longest hosting streak among current NBC Olympics broadcasters , will also anchor the primetime Milan Cortina Olympic Preview Show on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. NBC Olympics’ preview show, one night before the Opening Ceremony, is a one-hour special looking ahead to the biggest storylines of the Games. “Rebecca is a natural in our daytime window as she seamlessly transitions live from sport to sport while incorporating analysts and conducting entertaining interviews,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics. “As her streak attests, she has many fans among Olympic viewers, and we are excited she will be hosting our primetime Olympic preview special the night before the Opening Ceremony.”

Rebecca Lowe has been a favorite amongst English Premier League fans ever since NBC won the rights to the league in 2013. And she has always shined in her Olympic role as well. Given the timing of this year’s games in Italy, the daytime window could contain plenty of live coverage of premier events for viewers stateside, making it one of the most important roles in NBC’s plans.

There’s not too many people who have probably ever covered both an Olympics and a World Cup in the same year. Given the reach of both, Lowe might be one of the most visible sportscasters in the country next year. And if there is anyone that could do present two very different but very significant global events, Rebecca Lowe would certainly be one of the first choices.