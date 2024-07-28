Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been no shortage of controversy surrounding the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Of course, there are varying perspectives on how things from different cultures are perceived. Notably, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was among the most critical voices who found the “Last Supper” tableau featuring drag queens disrespectful and mocking of religious figures.

But that wasn’t all.

The ceremony also included other elements that sparked debate, such as a nearly nude portrayal of Dionysus and a performance by a metal band depicting the beheading of Marie Antoinette.

While NBC touted its biggest audience in 12 years, the controversies surrounding the opening ceremony have generated significant discussion and differing opinions. And one of those controversies involves John Lennon and Poland, which is seemingly the most MadLibs thing possible.

According to the AP, a Polish state broadcaster suspended journalist and sports commentator Przemysław Babiarz Saturday after he labeled John Lennon’s iconic song “Imagine” as a “vision of communism” during live commentary of the Olympic opening ceremony.

TVP, the broadcaster, announced on Saturday that Babiarz would be removed from its Olympic coverage after commenting on the late The Beatles frontmen’s global anthem. “Imagine” is seen as a uniting song for peace and unity that envisions a world without borders, possessions or religion.

The Polish journalist envisioned it a bit differently, though.

“This is a vision of communism, unfortunately,” Babiarz remarked during the Paris grand opening ceremony on the Seine River.

Here’s what TVP had to say in its statement announcing Babiarz’s suspension:

“Mutual understanding, tolerance, reconciliation — these are not only the basic ideas of the Olympics, they are also the foundation of the standards that guide the new Polish Television. There is no consent to violate them.”

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will undoubtedly be remembered for its spectacle and the narratives it created. Fostering unity in an increasingly polarized era is certainly challenging, but referring to “Imagine” as a “vision of communism” seems to have only furthered that divide, especially when it comes from a journalist of a country that was under a Marxist–Leninist communist government from 1946-89.

[AP]